CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Steven M. Sipple: Frost responds to Fleck's 'culture' comments, and other bye week takeaways

By STEVEN M. SIPPLE Lincoln Journal Star
thechronicle-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll's quiet on Stadium Drive. With Nebraska...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

It's a losing play for P.J. Fleck to to tout his Gophers "culture" over talent

P.J. Fleck's performance on Saturday was remarkable. Fleck started his postgame press conference by picking up a bottle of pop from the top of the podium, taking a sip and commenting on the taste. The pop company received not just prime product placement but the first postgame comments from a Big Ten head coach. Just the way Woody and Bo used to do it.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost claps back at P.J. Fleck's 'culture vs. skill' comment

After Minnesota held on to top Nebraska 30-23 last Saturday, Gophers head coach PJ Fleck made a comment about his take on the win. “That was truly culture versus skill,” Fleck said. “That’s what I saw today. Whatever anyone else wants to say about us or our program or our culture, feel free. We’ve been called every name in the book. But culture versus skill.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
huskers.com

Frost Discusses Team Energy During Bye Week

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Wednesday's practice. He discussed the focus during the bye week and the energy heading into next week's game against Purdue. "This team," Frost said. "There is no quit in these guys. They came to work yesterday. They came...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frost
247Sports

Frost on Husker situation at the bye, Martinez health, other injuries

Husker head coach Scott Frost had a mid-week meeting with the media during the bye. It was a fairly lengthy discussion compared to some of these get-togethers, with Frost speaking for about 13 minutes about the state of his team, injuries and other matters with Nebraska 3-5 and needing winning jolt to make a bowl game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Husker
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

AP Top 25 ballot breakdown: Illinois-Penn State OT debacle must lead to rule change

Let’s be clear: Penn State has nothing to complain about on Sunday morning. When you are the nation’s No. 7-ranked team and you are playing at home, after an open date, against a 2-5 team whose coach just lobbed a stink bomb into his own locker room, the onus to win is on you. So no tears for the Nittany Lions and Saturday’s 20-18 loss to Illinois after a history-making ninth overtime period.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy