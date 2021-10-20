CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Best MacBook M1 Pro and M1 Max mouse

By Nicholas Wilson
dotesports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the release of the MackBook M1 Pro and MacBook Pro M1 Max, many are wondering which mice pair up the best with the M1 processors. However, not all mice are compatible with macOS. On top of compatibility restraints, not every user requires the same performance out of their mouse. This...

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
osxdaily.com

How to Take a Screenshot on iPhone

Taking a screenshot on iPhone is pretty easy, but it is slightly different depending on the model of iPhone you have. If you have a newer model iPhone that uses Face ID or without a Home Button, the screenshot method is one way, whereas if you have an older iPhone without Face ID but with a Home Button, it’s another way. Fortunately both are simple to learn and master.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Here’s how much iPhone 13 Pro costs Apple to manufacture

Apple unveiled its iPhone 13 series last month. The smartphone series, though looks the same, features better cameras, display, and battery life than the iPhone 12 series. iFixit’s teardown revealed the story behind the iPhone 13’s smaller notch and now, a report has come out that shows how much individual parts of the iPhone 13 series cost.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

New M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro support up to four external displays

Apple announced during its “Unleashed” event the new MacBook Pro powered with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. With them, the company was able to boost the number of external displays the new MacBook Pro supports. If the new Liquid Retina XDR display with up to 1000 nits sustained,...
COMPUTERS
petapixel.com

Apple Unveils a Redesigned MacBook Pro Featuring M1 Pro and M1 Max

Apple has launched the new, redesigned MacBook Pro that promises extreme performance, the return of many highly-requested features and ports, and is available in both 14- and 16-inch sizes. Apple has brought the tech behind the standalone magic keyboard to the MacBook Pro and has removed the much-maligned Touch Bar....
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Mouse#Macbook Pro#Design#Macos#Logitech Mx Master 3#Logitech Darkfield
theregister.com

Apple arms high-end MacBook Pro notebooks with M1 Pro, M1 Max processors

Apple on Monday announced 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models armed with its Arm-compatible Apple Silicon chips, extending its platform architecture transition, and Intel exodus, for its high-end notebooks. Cupertino's web-streamed presentation, which also featured new music products and services, was highly anticipated by Apple customers because, as expected, it...
COMPUTERS
MacRumors Forums

Apple Ditches Intel Chips for MacBook Pro With Lineup Featuring M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max

Apple has nixed all of the Intel MacBook Pro models from its MacBook Pro lineup, with the prior-generation Intel i7 and i9 machines now discontinued. All of Apple's MacBook Pro models now feature M-series chips as the company continues to phase out Intel chips. That means Apple's entire portable notebook lineup (the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro) is Intel-free and running Apple-designed chips.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Pro & M1 Max chip includes ports and comes in 14″ and 16″ sizes

Bringing ports back is the Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Pro & M1 Max chip. Specifically, HDMI, 3 Thunderbolt 4, SD, Headphone Jack, and MagSafe 3. And that’s not even the best part. This MacBook Pro uses the first pro chip made for Mac. Choose between the M1 Pro or the M1 Max chip. The M1 Pro gives you up to 32 GB of unified memory and 200 GB/s speed. It has 5 nm processing, 33.7 billion transistors, a 10-core CPU, and 16 GPU cores. And it’s up to twice as fast as the M1. Then, the M1 Max boasts speeds up to 400 GB/s with up to 64 GB unified memory and 57 billion transistors. Like the M1 Pro, it has a 10-core CPU but a 32-core GPU. Beyond the internal specs, this MacBook Pro comes in a 16-inch model as well as a more compact 14-inch size.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Apple Unleashes New MacBook Pro with M1 Pro & M1 Max Chips; Learn More Info at B&H

PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the all-new MacBook Pro from Apple. Available in 14 and 16", the new MacBook Pro features Apple's all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Like the original M1 chip, the new Apple silicon promises to deliver dramatically improved performance and power efficiency, ensuring the new MacBook Pro is the most powerful MacBook ever made.
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

64GB RAM Option is Only Available on MacBook Pro with M1 Max Chip

Before you configure your MacBook Pro to 64GB of RAM, you should know one important detail about that particular upgrade. 64GB RAM on 2021 MacBook Pro Requires an Upgrade to the M1 Max Chip First. See, the thing is, you can upgrade to 64GB of RAM on the new 14-inch...
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

App Log Details New ‘M1 Pro’ and ‘M1 Max’ Chip Names for Apple’s Redesigned MacBook Pro

Apple is expected to announce the new M1X MacBook Pro models tomorrow and leaks related to the highly anticipated laptop keep pouring in. A new report claims that the M1X MacBook Pro models could potentially come with up to 64GB of RAM, MagSafe technology but no Touch Bar. This is not the first time we are hearing details on Apple's plans to ditch the Touch Bar in favor of physical function keys. Moreover, a developer has discovered that the chips powering the redesigned MacBook Pro models will be called "M1 Pro" and "M1 Max,"
COMPUTERS
Stuff.tv

Apple's redesigned MacBook Pro takes performance to the next-level with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips inside

Apple has debuted a super-powerful new MacBook Pro in 14 and 16-inch versions. The Touch Bar is no more, replaced by function keys again and in many ways, this Mac goes back in time with MagSafe charging returning too (thankfully you can still charge via Thunderbolt). Both will be available with the redesigned M1 Pro and M1 Max processors which have some formidable raw specs.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Early benchmarks reveal insane performance for new M1 Max MacBook Pro

An early benchmark for Apple’s new in-house M1 Max processor has surfaced online, revealing that the CPU delivers a nearly 60% performance gain compared to the M1 silicon that debuted a year ago. It will be found inside the newly redesigned MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch. The Geekbench...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy