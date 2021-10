Apple broadcast its Unleashed event a few hours ago and the undoubted stars of the show were the new MacBook Pro laptops, as expected. These new laptops retain the classic MacBook Pro look and feel, but there have been a lot of changes / upgrades since the fourth gen Touch Bar models were introduced in late 2016. Headlining upgrades include; the new M1 Pro and M1 Max SoCs, high spec Mini LED screens with camera notches, a wider selection of ports, and the replacement of the Touch Bar with a regular mechanical function key row. Two base models were introduced, one with a 14.2- and another with a 16.2-inch screen.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO