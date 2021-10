Nice, clean, bright and ready to move in. This rancher in Chester is ready for you to move in and just relax. All the hard work has been done for you. The exterior is low maintenance vinyl siding, vinyl windows and a dimensional roof. Inside everything has been updated. New paint, new flooring, new counters, new fixtures, new stainless steel appliances, and a brand new high efficiency heat pump to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer; without emptying your wallet. There is a large front room that could be used as one big great room, or you could utilize it as a family room with a dining room. Then there is an eat in kitchen to spread out even more. On the back of the house is a laundry/mud room with a door to the back yard; will let you keep the dirt in one place. In addition to all the great features of the house, the lot is flat and private with a wooded back yard. Come quickly and grab it before it is gone.

CHESTER, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO