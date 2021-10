Nike has suspended its Reuse-a-Shoe recycling scheme in the UK as the recycling industry grapples with high costs related to Brexit.Customers looking to send their old shoes off for recycling can still collect a recycling bag from Nike stores to be sent to one of the brand’s four distribution centres in Belgium.But now, they must pack the items themselves and pay for postage, which was previously paid for by Nike.The scheme’s change, first reported by the Guardian, comes as the introduction of EU export tariffs as a result of Brexit pushed the cost of the recycling programme up by around...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO