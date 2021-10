The boss of the UK’s biggest poultry firm has warned that prices will jump by more than 10% as he said the days of a £3 chicken are “coming to an end”.Ranjit Boparan, founder of 2 Sisters Food Group, said British shoppers are facing a “great food reset” on the back of soaring inflation across the sector, hitting costs including wages, energy and CO2 Mr Boparan, who is widely known as the Chicken King, said the industry needs customers to recognise “transparent, honest pricing”.He said: “The days when you could feed a family of four with a £3 chicken are...

