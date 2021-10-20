Album of the Week: ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’

There were a whole lot of ideas swirling around on Xenia Rubinos’ impressive 2016 sophomore ouing Black Terry Cat, just as there were a whole lot of ideas on 2013’s Magic Trix, the debut that launched Rubinos’ rewarding, if sporadic, career. Rubinos — who was born in Hartford, CT, went to the Berklee College Of Music, and now is based in New York City — is filled with great ideas. She synthesizes them potently on Una Rosa, her first new album in five years, which flits between a disparate array of sounds and styles with ease. Rubinos funnels anxieties about her place in the world into songs that are powerful and exuberant and surprisingly bright. Una Rosa feels more off-the-cuff than her past two records, and by becoming looser and a little less self-conscious, she has only become more impactful.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO