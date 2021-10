After the Sunday news that LSU would be parting ways with head coach Ed Orgeron at the end of the 2021 season, many names were quickly associated with the job that is soon to open up. One of those was Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, largely due to his history with LSU and athletic director Scott Woodward. But while Fisher did not confirm or deny any chance he takes the job at LSU at his weekly press conference on Monday, he made it clear that he is happy at Texas A&M for now.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO