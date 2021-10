Ah, the midsemester slump. We’ve finished our midterms, emerged from the depths of Main Stacks and have begun to see the daylight again. I don’t know about any of you, but for me, these past two weeks of midterms broke me to pieces. There were many nights spent crying and dancing around to Pitbull at the same time (because, as we all know, he’s been there and done that). What a pathetic sight this must’ve been, but there was no other choice — I simply didn’t have the time to be sad. Whether I was running back home from Moffitt Library at 10 p.m. to finish a paper due at midnight or waking up to the thought of what felt like an impossible amount of work I had to accomplish that day, I certainly had my fair share of breakdowns.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO