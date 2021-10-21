CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novartis extends deal to make Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines

By Andrew Humphreys
Phramalive.com
 5 days ago

ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) – Novartis (NOVN.S) has agreed to expand its fill-and-finish support for the Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine by using manufacturing facilities Ljubljana,...

