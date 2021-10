You might want to avoid it too. The Maine Department of Transportation will have new weight restrictions on the Frank J. Wood Bridge starting Monday, October 25th. The bridge, which carries Route 201 between Brunswick and Topsham, will stay open both ways, but big vehicles can't use it. We're talking any vehicle that weighs more than ten tons. What weighs more than 20,000 pounds? Fire engines, school buses, and box trucks won't be able to use the bridge. They will be able to use the Route 1 Bypass as a detour route.

TOPSHAM, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO