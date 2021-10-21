CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of Mainers Will Get $300 “Hazard Pay” Checks In November

By Cooper Fox
 5 days ago
For the last few months, we have been hearing that some Maine residents would be getting special "hazard pay" payments from the government. You'll soon have that...

Many Mainers set to receive one-time $300 hazard payment from state

AUGUSTA, Maine — Starting Nov. 1, many Mainers will start to see $300 checks show up in the mail. It’s part of the $8.5 billion state budget agreement approved by the Maine Legislature in June. Mainers making less than $75,000 per year or joint filers making less than $150,000 will...
$300 “Hazard” payments are headed to many Mainers next month

Maine residents who worked through the coronavirus pandemic will soon get their check for $300 from the state, beginning on November 1st. The “hazard payment” is being made to full-time residents who filed state income tax returns for 2020 and who earned a federally adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 as an individual, less than $112,000 as a head of household or less than $150,000 for those filing jointly.
Sen. Collins ask for funding to help Mainers pay heating bills

PORTLAND, Maine — U.S. senators from Maine and Rhode Island are asking the Biden administration to quickly send money to states for the program that helps people pay their heating bills. U.S. Sens. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, and Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, said Friday they're leading a...
Mainers will pay more to heat their homes this winter

After a lull triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, home energy prices are set to rise in Maine this winter, affecting anyone who cranks up a gas or oil heater or even flicks on a light. The biggest wildcard in predicting how high prices might go is the weather. Storms and...
Maine Open Burn Permits Are Entirely Free Starting Today

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry with the Maine Forest Service is allowing for free open burn permits, which started at midnight on Sunday. This information was put out in a press release sent out by the Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry on Friday due to a newly passed law allowing for online burn permits to be free of charge. You can also obtain a handwritten burn permit through your local town office or fire department.
Nearly Half of Maine Has Reached Peak Foliage Conditions

It's time for leaf peeping. Nearly half of the state has reached peak foliage conditions. According to the Maine Foliage Report, nearly half of Maine has reached peak foliage conditions. Much of Aroostook County and a good portion of western Maine is listed as peak conditions. Further south, moderate conditions are being observed. An area near Millinocket is listed at high foliage color.
Gov. Mills to introduce plan to get more Mainers to work in health care

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills will introduce a plan to get more Mainers into the health care industry Monday. It’s part of her “Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan.”. She is expected to announce initiatives to encourage people to pursue health care jobs. That includes making it more affordable to...
Mainers should expect to pay more for tires with supply tight

WESTBROOK, Maine — Add tires to the list of goods being impacted by the global supply chain crunch. Maine tire dealers said they still have plenty in stock but said customers should expect to pay more. VIP Tires & Service President and CEO Tim Winkeler said his company bought a...
The Best Snack Foods in Maine According to Reddit

Everyone knows Maine is 100% a foodie destination with the freshest seafood around. There are some truly incredible restaurants to be experienced all throughout the state. But beyond sitting down for a fancy dinner, Maine has some pretty epic snack foods. So epic that two years ago, The TRY Channel...
Mainers Are Fully Obsessed With Posting About Mushrooms Right Now

Mushrooms are everywhere. I literally mean everywhere. In my yard. At my camp. In my Facebook feed. In my Reddit feed. Especially that last one. Every hour, it seems like someone is posting photos of mushrooms. Ones they've seen in their yard. Or hiking, or wherever. Now, don't get me wrong... I absolutely adore mushrooms. They're definitely a favorite food.
What Time Zone Should Maine be in and Should We Make Daylight Savings Time Permanent?

A couple of times a year we do this funny thing where we mess around with our time and move our clocks back and forth. Time is arbitrary and numbers aren’t real. In March and November when we do this dance, a debate gets brought up on if we should even be participating in Daylight Savings Time, if it should be permanent, if we should just stick to Standard Time, etc.
Mainers to decide on 'right to food'

PORTLAND, Maine – Depending on whom you ask, Maine's proposed “right to food” constitutional amendment would simply put people in charge of how and what they eat – or would endanger animals and food supplies, and turn urban neighborhoods into cattle pastures. For supporters, the language is short and to...
Annual Best Places to Work in Maine 2021 Rankings Released

The annual rankings for the Best Places to Work in Maine have been released for the 2021 year!. Every year, the top employers from large, medium, and small businesses in the state are highlighted. According to an article in Business Wire, the businesses are rated through benefits and policies questionnaires that evaluate workplace policies, practices, philosophies, systems, and demographics, as well as through an employee engagement and satisfaction survey. The employee's responses account for 75% of the total evaluation.
Nor’Easter Expected To Hit Maine Early This Week

If you have lived in Maine for more than a few years, you probably remember the nasty weather we got just before Halloween in 2017. The storm damaged property and knocked down trees, knocking out power (and internet, phones, etc) to thousands of Mainers. Technically, what we got hit with in October of 2017 was a "bomb cyclone" - more on that later.
Top 10 Adult-ish Halloween Events to Attend in Maine

On all Hallows Eve, when the moon is bright, a virgin will light the black flame candle, and I will guide you to some can't miss Halloween events in Maine!. Who isn't a lover of horror, fall festivities, and anything that has to do with candy apples? Better yet, I would bathe in candy apples as long as they're not injected with snake venom like on American Horror Story. I wonder if they make a candy apple perfume? I digress.
