Metal detectorist answers call on Facebook to find stranger’s lost wedding ring

I want to talk about the leaves,” my 5-year-old granddaughter announced during a surprise phone call last weekend. Maybe she knew I love talking about leaves in October, the newly fallen yellow, orange and red ones, and the crispy ones that have aged and darkened to copper and wine-black. But an ode to autumn wasn’t on Sammy’s list of conversational topics that day. She wanted to know when she, her older sister and two older brothers would be jumping into the leaves at our house. A few years before Sammy was born, my husband, Lee, stood in the middle of our yard and considered the carpet of maple and oak leaves that would need raking soon. The grandkids would love this, he said. We could have everybody come over and then turn the kids loose. He and our son-in-law raked two tall, rounded heaps of leaves, one below the full-branched maple tree in our side yard and the other under the grand, burgundy-leafed maple in the front yard. Mountains of leaves, I thought as we gathered the gang for what became our family’s first annual Leaf Mountain Day.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO