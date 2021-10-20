CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal detectorist answers call on Facebook to find stranger's lost wedding ring

Cover picture for the articleA man who lost his wedding ring – which had been handmade by his wife – was thrilled to get it back on his second anniversary. “We decided to swim in this little cove which was really beautiful,” Leslie told SWNS. “As we were walking back to the car, I realized...

