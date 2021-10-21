CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

15 Unique Airbnbs for a Special Vacation in Maine

By Meghan Morrison
94.3 WCYY
94.3 WCYY
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you’re tucked away in the woods in a treehouse or nestled in on the ocean in a sea-view cottage, Maine has plenty of unique stays that put the ‘vacation’ in vacationland. If you’re going to take...

wcyy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
94.3 WCYY

Nor’Easter Expected To Hit Maine Early This Week

If you have lived in Maine for more than a few years, you probably remember the nasty weather we got just before Halloween in 2017. The storm damaged property and knocked down trees, knocking out power (and internet, phones, etc) to thousands of Mainers. Technically, what we got hit with in October of 2017 was a "bomb cyclone" - more on that later.
94.3 WCYY

Babesiosis on the Rise in Maine, a Deadly Tick-borne Illness

Babesiosis is the latest tick-borne illness on the rise in Maine and can cause a potentially life-threatening condition. It's pronounced beh BEE zee o sis, and it's caused by a parasite that's carried by those nasty little deer ticks that are so prevalent right now. I, personally, found about 12 of them crawling on me over the weekend, carried into the house by my dog and my bow-hunter husband. When I read that there's been an uptick (pun intended) of the condition in Maine this year, I had to do some research because I'd never heard of it. Lyme Disease is pretty common, and most of us have read up on symptoms and treatments. But babesiosis? What the heck is that?
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Albans, ME
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Lifestyle
94.3 WCYY

It’s Time For a Bypass of Route 302 in Windham, Maine After What I Experienced

I decided on the way home from Hannaford at the Windham Mall last Sunday that I would stop at Dairy Queen and grab some lunch. They've got a good deal on their double cheeseburger meal for a few hours around lunchtime. So I pulled into the center turning lane just before DQ and waited as there was a line of cars in it backed up at the light. Most of them weren't supposed to be there.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Portland#A Special Vacation#Kennebunk Beach Realty#Realty Of Maine Bangor
94.3 WCYY

These Maine Carrots Are The Mother/Child Art You Didn’t Know You Needed

If you live in the Pine Tree State then you've likely tried your hand at some kind of backyard growing. Most people have anyway. My wife and I have had a raised vegetable garden in our backyard for a couple of years now and it always seems to do pretty well. Well, except that the cucumbers always turn out yellow and the carrots never actually grow to any substantial size. But we get 1,437,862,364 green beans so that must mean we're wicked good farmers.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Housing
94.3 WCYY

Chris Brannigan Walked 1,000 Miles Barefoot from Maine to NC for Daughter

How far would you go for your child? For Chris Brannigan, 1,000 miles. Barefoot. Brannigan is a UK soldier and father of Hasti, an 8-year-old girl who dreams of being a “chef” or “dancer” when she grows up. To ensure she’s able to reach these dreams, the barefoot soldier walked 1,000 miles across the east coast of America to raise money for treatment, according to his fundraiser #HopeforHasti.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Do You Have To Sing Maine’s ’16 Counties’ Song To Name Them All?

God rest Mr. Andy Frace's soul. He taught me the 16 Counties Song. Could You name them all? If I were to sit down and just make a list, I'm not sure I could do it. For real. The song has been permanently ingrained in my head since I was in 8th grade. My social studies teacher back then, Mr. Frace, literally made us sing that over and over for pretty much an entire class. I'm sure the class next door loved it.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Cushnoc Brewing in Augusta Giving Away Free Pizza For a Year

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Free pizza for a freakin' year! Okay, it didn't say 'freakin', I added that. According to the Cushnoc Brewing Co. Facebook page, as they approach their 4th anniversary being a delicious downtown business, they want to hook one of their loyal customers up with free pizza pies for a year.
AUGUSTA, ME
94.3 WCYY

Meet the Maine Cabin Masters at Naples Food Drive This Weekend

Want to meet Chase, Ashley, Ryan, Dixie and Jedi? The Maine Cabin Masters? Here's your chance to do just that and help out a great cause at the same time. Maine Cabin Masters is a reality show on DIY that the restoration and renovation of cabins in Maine. The show stars contractor Chase Morrill, his sister Ashley, her husband Ryan Eldridge and master carpenters named Dixie and Jedi.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

After Inspection, Weight Limit of Bridge Between Topsham and Brunswick, Maine Lowered

After an inspection by the Maine DOT in mid-September, the Frank J. Wood Bridge on Route 201 between Brunswick and Topsham is having its weight limit lowered. According to the Maine DOT, engineers found severe section loss on the steel-truss bridge that first opened in 1932. They determined that in order to assure the bridge is safe for vehicles, that the maximum weight limit should be lowered.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

The History of the Death Penalty in Maine and the 21 Executions on the Books

Also known as capital punishment, the death penalty is when someone commits a crime and is then sentenced to death. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, there are 5 methods of execution currently on the books in the United States; lethal injection, electrocution, lethal gas, hanging, and firing squad. Going further back in history methods such as hanging was much more common. According to KTRE, there hasn't been a hanging in the United States since 1996. Of course, beheadings were a somewhat common thing many years ago, just not here in the United States.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Guess Which Famous Mainer Grew This Monster Pumpkin?

This giant pumpkin weighs over 1465 pounds and is considered too small to compete with the big boys!. Charlie has been growing prize pumpkins for years. This gigantic 1400+ pumpkin was NOT prized. Charlie says that the winner this year was 2121 lbs. There were some really big pumpkins! Part of the problem was lousy weather in July but August and September weather made up for it. He should know - he's the chief meteorologist for WGME13. Weather and pumpkins this guy knows very well!
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
836K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy