15 Unique Airbnbs for a Special Vacation in Maine

Babesiosis is the latest tick-borne illness on the rise in Maine and can cause a potentially life-threatening condition. It's pronounced beh BEE zee o sis, and it's caused by a parasite that's carried by those nasty little deer ticks that are so prevalent right now. I, personally, found about 12 of them crawling on me over the weekend, carried into the house by my dog and my bow-hunter husband. When I read that there's been an uptick (pun intended) of the condition in Maine this year, I had to do some research because I'd never heard of it. Lyme Disease is pretty common, and most of us have read up on symptoms and treatments. But babesiosis? What the heck is that?

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO