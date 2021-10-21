Fall is the Perfect Time For a Tour of New Hampshire’s Covered Bridges

Musing about the First Snowfall of the Season Already. I am musing about when we are getting snow already. Last year after the tree when up in Rochester we got a beautiful snowfall and it really put me in the mood for the holidays. Christmas, not Halloween. I was thinking back to a Halloween a few years ago when an unexpected snowfall hit when I was attending a Halloween party and chaos ensued. My wife had a thin costume, no coat, and was freezing. Based on the odds from climate.gov, I think we are safe this Halloween.

ROCHESTER, NH ・ 11 DAYS AGO