Public Safety

Homicide Investigation

sdsheriff.gov
 5 days ago

On October 20, 2021, just after 3:00 a.m., a Sheriff's deputy was patrolling in the area of 5700 Quarry Road in Bonita....

www.sdsheriff.gov

foxla.com

Compton pastor gunned down in possible gang-related attack

COMPTON, Calif. - A 65-year-old associate pastor of a local Christian church was shot to death in a possible gang-related attack Sunday at an intersection in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The shooting happened about 11:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Compton Boulevard, the LASD...
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Associate Pastor Shot To Death At Compton Intersection

COMPTON (CBSLA) — A 65-year-old associate pastor of a local Christian church was shot to death in a possible gang-related attack Sunday at an intersection in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Courtesy: Myra Linton The shooting happened about 11:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Compton Boulevard, the LASD reported. Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives were scouring the area for witnesses and surveillance video, Navarro-Suarez said. A motive for the attack was unknown and no suspect description was immediately available. The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
COMPTON, CA
truecrimedaily

2 men dead, woman found shackled and beaten after meeting suspect on dating app

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (TCD) -- A call regarding a "possible kidnapping and murder" led police officers to discover a shackled female victim and a dead male. Evansville Police Department Sergeant Anna Gray said in a press conference that officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday to assist Indiana State Police with the call.
EVANSVILLE, IN
mocoshow.com

Update: Surveillance Video of Suspects Released from the October 16th Shooting in Downtown Silver Spring

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police–3rd District Investigative Section continue to investigate the October 16th shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on the 8300 block of Fenton Street. Detectives have released surveillance video of the three suspects and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Denver Post

Man shot dead by Colorado corrections officers in Denver is identified

A man who was shot dead by Colorado corrections officers on Wednesday has been identified. Aaron Lang, 38, died of gunshot wounds and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner. Lang was pronounced dead at Denver Health Medical Center after being shot in the 1000 block of South Parker Road.
COLORADO STATE
East Bay Times

Man slain in Oakland drive-by shooting is identified

OAKLAND — A 28-year-old man killed Wednesday night in a drive-by shooting outside a West Oakland liquor store was identified by police Friday as Rashad Brinson. Brinson, who authorities said was a transient, was shot about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Adeline Street. He died later at a hospital.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Philly

Shootout At West Philadelphia Gas Station Leaves 2 In Critical Condition, Police Say

PHILADELPHA (CBS) — Two people, including a 21-year-old, are in critical condition after a shooting outside a West Philadelphia gas station. The incident happened in the 5600 block of Walnut Street around 5:08 p.m. Philadelphia police said both victims were shot once. The first victim, the 21-year-old was shot in the neck. The second victim, a male, was hit in the chest. Authorities did not give an age for the second victim. Both arrived at the hospital in a private car. Store manager Didarul Maksud told CBS3 he heard between 15 and 20 gunshots. “I was just helping with a customer, and suddenly I hear the sound of shooting. My customer then ran out,” he told Eyewitness News. “I saw one guy just standing with a gun and shooting in this direction.” The shooting is still under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man Breaks Into Fineview Apartment, Threatens Woman With Gun

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in custody after an early morning home invasion in the Fineview neighborhood. Just before 1 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Belleau Drive in Fineview for reports of a home invasion. According to police, a man broke a window to an apartment, and once inside the apartment, he threatened a woman with a gun. The man fled the scene but was later arrested by police. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
WMBB

Jury finds Fountain murder suspect guilty in 13 minutes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man faces life in prison after he was found guilty of murder Thursday following a three day trial. Investigators said Asher Martin attacked and killed Christopher Whaley in April of last year. “Martin, 22, was found guilty of second-degree murder and principal to arson for nearly severing […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WREG

Man convicted of raping girlfriend’s child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 34-year-old man was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting the 6-year-old daughter of his girlfriend at the residence they shared in the Oakhaven area near the airport, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. A Criminal Court jury found Edward Lynn Barber guilty as charged on the felony count of rape […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
NWI.com

Man shot ex-girlfriend 18 times as she sat in car, police say

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was wanted Friday on charges he shot an ex-girlfriend 18 times in August in Gary's Miller section. Bryan Sims, 27, is accused of shooting the woman in the legs and abdomen after she left some of his belongings in his car late Aug. 26 at an apartment complex off North County Line Road.
GARY, IN
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MassLive.com

Milton home to be seized by federal government after Massachusetts woman was sentenced for role in multimillion-dollar cannabis scheme

A Massachusetts home owned by a woman who was sentenced recently for her role in a multimillion-dollar cannabis scheme will be seized by the federal government, according to records. Deana Martin, 53, was sentenced to serve four years in prison Tuesday in U.S. District Court after she previously pleaded guilty...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
shreveportmag.com

Man shot and killed his girlfriend after she told him she was dissatisfied with him in their relationship and wanted to be with someone else

LOUISIANA – According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 1 a.m. early Tuesday morning. It happened in the 4500 block of Burbank Drive. East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call. When the deputies arrived on scene, they found...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
truecrimedaily

Pics of caged Missouri woman found before cabin burns down; Body found in desert search for NJ woman - TCDPOD

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: Missouri woman Cassidy Rainwater is still missing after disappearing in July (1:53). Two men are held on suspicion of kidnapping in the case after incriminating evidence is found on a phone. Hours before the men appear in court, the cabin where they lived burns to the ground. And a New Jersey woman on a cross-country adventure to California, following her dream to become a chef, vanishes in June (25:25). Now local authorities announce a gruesome discovery, but is it related to Lauren Cho's disappearance? Attorney Gerald A. Griggs joins host Ana Garcia.
MISSOURI STATE

