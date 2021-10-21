CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leading Oncologist 'Fell on Wrong Side of Fine Line’: MPTS Hearing

By Ian Leonard
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER—World-renowned oncologist Professor Justin Stebbing has admitted that he “fell on the wrong side” of a fine line when making clinical judgements with dying cancer patients, a medical tribunal heard. Prof Stebbing said he’s been wrong to treat patients, despite giving them “a chance” or “hope”, and he was...

