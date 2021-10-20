UIL adds new swimming division

AUSTIN, TX— The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council met Sunday and Monday to decide proposed rule changes in UIL academics, athletics, music, and policy. The Legislative Council passed an amendment to add the athletic plan and structure for the Water Polo pilot program to the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules beginning in the 2022-23 school year. They also approved adding a third conference for Swimming and Diving at the 4A and below level. It would become official for the 2022-23 school year.

