Swimming & Surfing

UIL adds new swimming division

By Chad Conine
WacoTrib.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UIL legislative council added a new sport for Class 4A and below in a...

wacotrib.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uil#Swimming#Diving
WacoTrib.com

Baylor soccer trims Iowa State, 2-0

Mackenzie Anthony scored a pair of second-half goals as the Baylor soccer team knocked off Iowa State, 2-0, on Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field. Anthony scored her first goal less than two minutes into the second half before sealing Baylor's win with her second goal with 1:10 left in the game.
IOWA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Wandt Baylor soccer's last line of defense

Before Baylor soccer coach Paul Jobson could even get the question out of his mouth, goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt already had her answer. Of course, she wanted to play a fifth season for the Bears. She was all in on the bonus year the NCAA offered due to the chaos COVID-19...
BROOKFIELD, WI
WacoTrib.com

Centex Top 10 games to watch: Week 9

DeSoto (5-2, 3-1) at Midway (1-6, 1-3) Breakdown: After a first half that he deemed “embarrassing,” Midway coach Shane Anderson appreciated the fire his Panthers showed in last week’s 27-18 win over Waco High. “I was happy with the way we responded,” Anderson said. “We told them at halftime we...
WACO, TX

