CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A warm outlook for the rest of October

By Dylan Smith
bigcountryhomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnfortunately, I don’t think we’re going to copy how October of 2020 went. We saw 100° on October 11th of 2020 and then a few weeks later saw a very early snowstorm of almost 1″ across the...

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Charlotte

Expect a warm and dry winter, Charlotte

Keep those cargo shorts out of the attic, cool kids. It’s shaping up to be another warm winter. What’s happening: La Niña’s back for a second straight year, creating a wave of warmer temperatures and drier air in the South, according to a new forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Why it matters: […] The post Expect a warm and dry winter, Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Tuesday October 26th

A Pacific cold front and cooler air behind it will be the main feature in our weather that will make things more seasonal this week with cooler temps and also bring us a chance of showers this evening. For the rest of your Monday, we will see an increase in clouds and a very warm 90 degrees late. We will also see winds at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph out of the south. For tonight, look for a 50% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a low down around 59 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlook#Snowstorm#The Big Country#Trick#Mugginess
bigcountryhomepage.com

Wake-Up Weather: Weather Alert Day- Numerous severe storms possible this evening and tonight

As of 6:30 AM it was mild and humid. Cloud cover was increasing from the south. There was a breezy south wind under a partly clear sky. Tuesday will be another hot day. Highs will reach the upper 80’s and low 90’s. There will be a gusty south wind. This wind will usher in a lot of moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Rick into the Big Country. At the same time, a strong low pressure area will move across the central plains. This feature will drag a dry line and cold front across our area Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Isolated storms will be possible late Tuesday afternoon ahead of a dry line, however storm chances will ramp up Tuesday evening. Numerous severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. (9:00 PM Tuesday through 4:00 AM Wednesday) Most of the Big Country, including Abilene, Haskell, and Eastland are in an Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms for this time-frame. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and flash flooding will all be possible.
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy