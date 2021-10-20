A warm outlook for the rest of October

As of 6:30 AM it was mild and humid. Cloud cover was increasing from the south. There was a breezy south wind under a partly clear sky. Tuesday will be another hot day. Highs will reach the upper 80’s and low 90’s. There will be a gusty south wind. This wind will usher in a lot of moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Rick into the Big Country. At the same time, a strong low pressure area will move across the central plains. This feature will drag a dry line and cold front across our area Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Isolated storms will be possible late Tuesday afternoon ahead of a dry line, however storm chances will ramp up Tuesday evening. Numerous severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. (9:00 PM Tuesday through 4:00 AM Wednesday) Most of the Big Country, including Abilene, Haskell, and Eastland are in an Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms for this time-frame. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and flash flooding will all be possible.

ABILENE, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO