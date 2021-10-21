Advances in the curative management of oesophageal cancer

Benjamin Levy, MD: There are multiple standard-of-care therapies for patients with advanced ALK-rearranged lung cancer. Crizotinib, the first, was developed as a MET inhibitor initially, but it had activity in ALK-rearranged lung cancer. When you compared crizotinib to chemotherapy, there was an improvement in progression-free survival [PFS] and intracranial-response rates for those who received crizotinib as compared with patients given chemotherapy. Thus, crizotinib has been the control arm of every subsequent trial that has solidified a next-generation ALK-directed therapy. Multiple trials have compared next-generation ALK-directed therapies with crizotinib. Of course, the ALEX trial compared alectinib with crizotinib and showed an improvement in PFS. Trends toward overall survival [OS] are also there. Because the ALEX trial came first, alectinib is considered a standard of care, and it is my standard of care for most patients with ALK-rearranged lung cancer. The ALTA-1L trial then compared brigatinib with crizotinib and showed similar outcomes. The data are not as mature as are those for the ALEX trial, but they show improvements in PFS and intracranial response. We’re following the OS and, again, trends toward OS. Because of that, brigatinib is also considered a front-line standard of care. The most recent data is from the CROWN study, which compared lorlatinib, another next-generation ALK-directed therapy, with crizotinib. Not surprisingly, the results showed an improvement in PFS. All of these trials showed improvements in response rates and in intracranial response rates, so lorlatinib is another potential option. These drugs have different toxicities. Because the ALEX trial offers the most mature data, and because I’m a creature of habit, I have generally used alectinib front line for most of my patients with ALK-rearranged lung cancer, but there are other options on the table. Right now, the front line data that we have is with alectinib as seen in the ALEX trial, with brigatinib in the ALTA-1L trial, and with lorlatinib in the CROWN trial. All are potential therapeutic options. Again, alectinib seems to be my go-to first drug for patients with ALK-rearranged lung cancer.

