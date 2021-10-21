CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Methylphenidate modulates interactions of anxiety with cognition

By C. Gaillard
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile a large body of literature documents the impairing effect of anxiety on cognition, performing a demanding task was shown to be effective in reducing anxiety. Here we explored the mechanisms of this anxiolytic effect by examining how a pharmacological challenge designed to improve attentional processes influences the interplay between the...

Nature.com

Human retinal organoids release extracellular vesicles that regulate gene expression in target human retinal progenitor cells

The mechanisms underlying retinal development have not been completely elucidated. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are novel essential mediators of cell-to-cell communication with emerging roles in developmental processes. Nevertheless, the identification of EVs in human retinal tissue, characterization of their cargo, and analysis of their potential role in retina development has not been accomplished. Three-dimensional retinal tissue derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC) provide an ideal developmental system to achieve this goal. Here we report that hiPSC-derived retinal organoids release exosomes and microvesicles with small noncoding RNA cargo. EV miRNA cargo-predicted targetome correlates with Gene Ontology (GO) pathways involved in mechanisms of retinogenesis relevant to specific developmental stages corresponding to hallmarks of native human retina development. Furthermore, uptake of EVs by human retinal progenitor cells leads to changes in gene expression correlated with EV miRNA cargo predicted gene targets, and mechanisms involved in retinal development, ganglion cell and photoreceptor differentiation and function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Host methylation predicts SARS-CoV-2 infection and clinical outcome

Since the onset of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, most clinical testing has focused on RT-PCR1. Host epigenome manipulation post coronavirus infection2,3,4 suggests that DNA methylation signatures may differentiate patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection from uninfected individuals, and help predict COVID-19 disease severity, even at initial presentation. Methods. We customized Illumina's Infinium MethylationEPIC...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A multi-proxy approach to exploring Homo sapiens' arrival, environments and adaptations in Southeast Asia

The capability of Pleistocene hominins to successfully adapt to different types of tropical forested environments has long been debated. In order to investigate environmental changes in Southeast Asia during a critical period for the turnover of hominin species, we analysed palaeoenvironmental proxies from five late Middle to Late Pleistocene faunas. Human teeth discoveries have been reported at Duoi U'Oi, Vietnam (70"“60Â ka) and Nam Lot, Laos (86"“72Â ka). However, the use of palaeoproteomics allowed us to discard the latter, and, to date, no human remains older than"‰~"‰70Â ka are documented in the area. Our findings indicate that tropical rainforests were highly sensitive to climatic changes over that period, with significant fluctuations of the canopy forests. Locally, large-bodied faunas were resilient to these fluctuations until the cooling period of the Marine Isotope Stage 4 (MIS 4; 74"“59Â ka) that transformed the overall biotope. Then, under strong selective pressures, populations with new phenotypic characteristics emerged while some other species disappeared. We argue that this climate-driven shift offered new foraging opportunities for hominins in a novel rainforest environment and was most likely a key factor in the settlement and dispersal of our species during MIS 4 in SE Asia.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Habitat geometry in artificial microstructure affects bacterial and fungal growth, interactions, and substrate degradation

Microhabitat conditions determine the magnitude and speed of microbial processes but have been challenging to investigate. In this study we used microfluidic devices to determine the effect of the spatial distortion of a pore space on fungal and bacterial growth, interactions, and substrate degradation. The devices contained channels differing in bending angles and order. Sharper angles reduced fungal and bacterial biomass, especially when angles were repeated in the same direction. Substrate degradation was only decreased by sharperÂ angles when fungi and bacteria were grown together. Investigation at the cellular scale suggests that this was caused by fungal habitat modification, since hyphae branched in sharp and repeated turns, blocking the dispersal of bacteria and the substrate. Our results demonstrate how the geometry of microstructures can influence microbial activity. This can be transferable to soil pore spaces, where spatial occlusion and microbial feedback on microstructures is thought to explain organic matter stabilization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The cell envelope of Staphylococcus aureus selectively controls the sorting of virulence factors

Staphylococcus aureus bi-component pore-forming leukocidins are secreted toxins that directly target and lyse immune cells. Intriguingly, one of the leukocidins, Leukocidin AB (LukAB), is found associated with the bacterial cell envelope in addition to secreted into the extracellular milieu. Here, we report that retention of LukAB on the bacterial cells provides S. aureus with a pre-synthesized active toxin that kills immune cells. On the bacteria, LukAB is distributed as discrete foci in two distinct compartments: membrane-proximal and surface-exposed. Through genetic screens, we show that a membrane lipid, lysyl-phosphatidylglycerol (LPG), and lipoteichoic acid (LTA) contribute to LukAB deposition and release. Furthermore, by studying non-covalently surface-bound proteins we discovered that the sorting of additional exoproteins, such as IsaB, Hel, ScaH, and Geh, are also controlled by LPG and LTA. Collectively, our study reveals a multistep secretion system that controls exoprotein storage and protein translocation across the S. aureus cell wall.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Insulin resistance and muscle weakness are synergistic risk factors for silent lacunar infarcts: the Bunkyo Health Study

Insulin resistance and muscle weakness are risk factors for silent lacunar infarcts (SLI), but it is unclear whether they are still independent risk factors when adjusted for each other. In addition, the effect of their combination on SLI is completely unknown. We evaluated SLI, insulin sensitivity, and knee extensor muscle strength by magnetic resonance imaging, PREDIM, and dynamometer, respectively, in 1531 elderly people aged 65"“84Â years living in an urban area of Tokyo. Among the study subjects, 251 (16.4%) had SLI. Impaired insulin sensitivity (High; 1.00 [reference], Medium; 1.53 [95% confidence interval (CI) 0.94"“2.48], Low; 1.86 [1.02"“3.39], p for trend 0.047) and reduced muscle strength (High; 1.00 [reference], Medium; 1.40 [0.98"“2.02], Low; 1.49 [1.04"“2.15], p for trend 0.037) were independently associated with increased risk for SLI in the fully adjusted model. In terms of combined, subjects classified as having the lowest insulin sensitivity and lowest strength were 4.33 times (95% CI 1.64"“11.45) more likely to have a SLI than those classified as having the highest insulin sensitivity and highest strength. Impaired insulin sensitivity and reduced muscle strength were independently associated with higher risk of SLI in elderly subjects, and their combination synergistically increased this risk.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses uncovered Lrrc15 as a contributing factor to cartilage damage in osteoarthritis

In osteoarthritis (OA), articular chondrocytes display phenotypic and functional changes associated with epigenomic alterations. These changes contribute to the disease progression, which is characterized by dysregulated reparative processes and abnormal extracellular matrix remodeling leading to cartilage degradation. Recent studies using a murine model of posttraumatic OA highlighted the contribution of changes in DNA hydroxymethylation (5hmC) to OA progression. Here, we integrated transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses in cartilage after induction of OA to show that the structural progression of OA is accompanied by early transcriptomic and pronounced DNA methylation (5mC) changes in chondrocytes. These changes accumulate over time and are associated with recapitulation of developmental processes, including cartilage development, chondrocyte hypertrophy, and ossification. Our integrative analyses also uncovered that Lrrc15 is differentially methylated and expressed in OA cartilage, and that it may contribute to the functional and phenotypic alterations of chondrocytes, likely coordinating stress responses and dysregulated extracellular matrix remodeling.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Motion cues from the background influence associative color learning of honey bees in a virtual-reality scenario

Honey bees exhibit remarkable visual learning capacities, which can be studied using virtual reality (VR) landscapes in laboratory conditions. Existing VR environments for bees are imperfect as they provide either open-loop conditions or 2D displays. Here we achieved a true 3D environment in which walking bees learned to discriminate a rewarded from a punished virtual stimulus based on color differences. We included ventral or frontal background cues, which were also subjected to 3D updating based on the bee movements. We thus studied if and how the presence of such motion cues affected visual discrimination in our VR landscape. Our results showed that the presence of frontal, and to a lesser extent, of ventral background motion cues impaired the bees' performance. Whenever these cues were suppressed, color discrimination learning became possible. We analyzed the specific contribution of foreground and background cues and discussed the role of attentional interference and differences in stimulus salience in the VR environment to account for these results. Overall, we show how background and target cues may interact at the perceptual level and influence associative learning in bees. In addition, we identify issues that may affect decision-making in VR landscapes, which require specific control by experimenters.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

The new SRS/FSRT technique HyperArc for benign brain lesions: a dosimetric analysis

To evaluate the potential benefit of HyperArc (HA) fractionated stereotactic radiotherapy (FSRT) for the benign brain lesion. Sixteen patients with a single deep-seated, centrally located benign brain lesion treated by CyberKnife (CK, G4 cone-based model) were enrolled. Treatment plans for HA with two different optimization algorithms (SRS NTO and ALDO) and coplanar RapidArc (RA) were generated for each patient to meet the corresponding treatment plan criteria. These four FSRT treatment plans were divided into two groups-the homogeneous delivery group (HA-SRS NTO and coplanar RA) and the inhomogeneous delivery group (HA-ALDO and cone-based CK)-to compare for dosimetric outcomes. For homogeneous delivery, the brain V5, V12, and V24 and the mean brainstem dose were significantly lower with the HA-SRS NTO plans than with the coplanar RA plans. The conformity index, high and intermediate dose spillage, and gradient radius were significantly better with the HA-SRS NTO plans than with the coplanar RA plans. For inhomogeneous delivery, the HA-ALDO exhibited superior PTV coverage levels to the cone-based CK plans. Almost all the doses delivered to organs at risk and dose distribution metrics were significantly better with the HA-ALDO plans than with the cone-based CK plans. Good dosimetric distribution makes HA an attractive FSRT technique for the treatment of benign brain lesions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The overexpression of Tipe2 in CRC cells suppresses survival while endogenous Tipe2 accelerates AOM/DSS induced-tumor initiation

Aging is a natural and progressive process characterized by an increased frequency of age-related diseases such as cancer. But its mechanism is unclear. TNFAIP8L2 (Tipe2) is an important negative regulator for homeostasis through inhibiting TLR and TCR signaling. Our work reveals that Tipe2 might have dual function by regulating senescence. One side, the overexpression of Tipe2 in CRC cells could induce typical senescent phenotype, especially exposure to oxidative stress. Tipe2 inhibits telomerase activity by regulating c-Myc and c-Est-2 binding to the hTERT promotor. Interestingly, Tipe2 KO mice treated with D-Gal showed a less serious inverse of CD4:CD8 ratio, a lower percentage of Treg compared to WT. Besides, Tipe2 KO mice were more tolerant to the initiation of AOM/DSS-induced CRC, accompanied by a lower level of Treg within IEL. Therefore, specific antibodies against CD25 effectively ameliorate tumorigenesis. These data suggest strongly that the overexpressed Tipe2 suppresses tumor cells proliferation and survival, but endogenous Tipe2 promotes the initiation of tumorigenesis when exposure to dangerous environment such as AOM/DSS-related inflammation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Modulation of circadian clock by crude drug extracts used in Japanese Kampo medicine

Circadian rhythm is an approximately 24Â h endogenous biological rhythm. Chronic disruption of the circadian clock leads to an increased risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. Hence, it is important to develop circadian clock modulators. Natural organisms are a good source of several medicines currently in use. Crude drugs used in Japanese traditional Kampo medicine or folk medicines are an excellent source for drug discovery. Furthermore, identifying new functions for existing drugs, known as the drug repositioning approach, is a popular and powerful tool. In this study, we screened 137 crude drug extracts to act as circadian clock modulators in human U2OS cells stably expressing the clock reporter Bmal1-dLuc, and approximately 12% of these modulated the circadian rhythm. We further examined the effects of several crude drugs in Rat-1 fibroblasts stably expressing Per2-luc, explant culture of lung from Per2::Luciferase knockin mice, and zebrafish larvae in vivo. Notably, more than half of the major ingredients of these crude drugs were reported to target AKT and its relevant signaling pathways. As expected, analysis of the major ingredients targeting AKT signaling confirmed the circadian clock-modulating effects. Furthermore, activator and inhibitor of AKT, and triple knockdown of AKT isoforms by siRNA also modulated the circadian rhythm. This study, by employing the drug repositioning approach, shows that Kampo medicines are a useful source for the identification of underlying mechanisms of circadian clock modulators and could potentially be used in the treatment of circadian clock disruption.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel technique to assess rotational deformities in lower extremities using CT-based motion analysis

Rotational deformities following intramedullary (IM) nailing of tibia has a reported incidence of as high as 20%. Common techniques to measure deformities following IM nailing of tibia are either based on clinical assessment, plain X-rays or Computed Tomography (CT) comparing the treated leg with the uninjured contralateral side. All these techniques are based on examiners manual calculation inherently subject to bias. Following our previous rigorous motion analysis and symmetry studies on hemi pelvises, femurs and orthopaedic implants, we aimed to introduce a novel fully digital technique to measure rotational deformities in the lower legs. Following formal institutional approval from the Imperial College, CT images of 10 pairs of human lower legs were retrieved. Images were anonymized and uploaded to a research server. Three dimensional CT images of the lower legs were bilaterally reconstructed. CT-based motion analysis (CTMA) was used and the mirrored images of the left side were merged with the right side proximally as stationary and distally as moving objects. Discrepancies in translation and rotation were automatically calculated. Our study population had a mean age of 54"‰Â±"‰20Â years. There were six males and four females. We observed a greater variation in translation (mm) of Centre of Mass (COM) in sagittal plane (95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰2.959"“.292) which was also presented as rotational difference alongside the antero-posterior direction or Y axis (95% CI .370"“1.035). In other word the right lower legs in our study were more likely to be in varus compared to the left side. However, there were no statistically significant differences in coronal or axial planes. Using our proposed fully digital technique we found that lower legs of the human adults were symmetrical in axial and coronal plane. We found sagittal plane differences which need further addressing in future using bigger sample size. Our novel recommended technique is fully digital and commercially available. This new technique can be useful in clinical practice addressing rotational deformities following orthopaedic surgical intervention. This new technique can substitute the previously introduced techniques.
SWEDEN
nutraingredients-usa.com

Study links nut consumption to improved cognitive function

Higher habitual nut consumption is positively associated with cognitive function, especially among old adults, according to an observational study of 1,000 Qatari adults. Globally, cognitive impairments including Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, have become a major concern. The total number of people with dementia has increased from 20.2 million in 1990 to 43.8 million in 2016​ and dementia was the fifth leading cause of death accounting for 2.4 million deaths worldwide in 2016​.
HEALTH
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
ScienceAlert

'Mini-Brains' The Size of Peas Are Helping Us Study Incurable Neurological Conditions

In the last few years, neuroscientists have gotten much better at growing the beginnings of the human brain in the lab. Now, these 'mini-brains' are growing complex enough for us to study neurological disease in its earliest stages. The gray blobs, known as brain organoids, are not capable of consciousness, but they can teach us about the structure, diversity, and interactions of cells in certain parts of the developing brain. Researchers compare brain organoids to the structure of a fetus' brain after about a dozen weeks of growing. The little blobs can't think, but they can send out tendrils to a muscle...
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Researchers Describe Possible Mechanism for Distorted Cognition in SLE

The issue of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is particularly important in Asia, because patients there suffer from more severe disease and damage compared with patients in Western countries. A recent study out of Singapore described findings that may explain how cognitive dysfunction occurs in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The issue...
HEALTH
Nature.com

A haploscope based binocular pupillometer system to quantify the dynamics of direct and consensual Pupillary Light Reflex

This study described the development of a haploscope-based pupillometer for the parametrization of the Pupillary Light Reflex (PLR), and its feasibility in a set of 30 healthy subjects (light or dark-colored irides) and five patients diagnosed with Relative Afferent Pupillary Defect (RAPD). Our supplementary aim focused on evaluating the influence of iris colour on the PLR to decide whether a difference in PLR parameters should be anticipated when this system is used across ethnicities. All the participants underwent a customized pupillometry protocol and the generated pupil traces, captured by an eye tracker, were analyzed using exponential fits to derive PLR parameters. A Pupil Response Symmetry (PRS) coefficient was calculated to predict the presence of RAPD. The mean (SD) Initial PD during dilation (3.2 (0.5) mm) and the minimum PD during constriction (2.9 (0.4) mm) in the light iris group had a statistically significant (p"‰<"‰0.001) higher magnitude compared to the dark iris group. The normal limits of the PRS coefficient ranged from"‰âˆ’"‰0.20 to"‰+"‰1.07 and all RAPD patients were outside the calculated normal limits. This proposed system, analysis strategies, and the tested metrics showed good short-term repeatability and the potential in detecting pupil abnormalities in neuro-ophthalmic diseases.
NETHERLANDS
Nature.com

Gaze facilitates responsivity during hand coordinated joint attention

The coordination of attention between individuals is a fundamental part of everyday human social interaction. Previous work has focused on the role of gaze information for guiding responses during joint attention episodes. However, in many contexts, hand gestures such as pointing provide another valuable source of information about the locus of attention. The current study developed a novel virtual reality paradigm to investigate the extent to which initiator gaze information is used by responders to guide joint attention responses in the presence of more visually salient and spatially precise pointing gestures. Dyads were instructed to use pointing gestures to complete a cooperative joint attention task in a virtual environment. Eye and hand tracking enabled real-time interaction and provided objective measures of gaze and pointing behaviours. Initiators displayed gaze behaviours that were spatially congruent with the subsequent pointing gestures. Responders overtly attended to the initiator's gaze during the joint attention episode. However, both these initiator and responder behaviours were highly variable across individuals. Critically, when responders did overtly attend to their partner's face, their saccadic reaction times were faster when the initiator's gaze was also congruent with the pointing gesture, and thus predictive of the joint attention location. These results indicate that humans attend to and process gaze information to facilitate joint attention responsivity, even in contexts where gaze information is implicit to the task and joint attention is explicitly cued by more spatially precise and visually salient pointing gestures.
SYDNEY
chatsports.com

Cognition-Enhancing Drugs Market Size and Forecast | Key Players – Accelerated Intelligence, Cognition Therapeutics, Cogstate, HVMN, Biogen Idec,

New Jersey, United States,- The Cognition-Enhancing Drugs Market report focuses on economic developments and consumer spending trends in different countries for the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better reputation in the coming years. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as recent developments of the Cognition-Enhancing Drugs industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall Cognition-Enhancing Drugs market research.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Maternal dyslipidemia and altered cholesterol metabolism in early pregnancy as a risk factor for small for gestational age neonates

We evaluated the relationship between maternal cholesterol levels and its biologically active precursors and metabolites in the first trimester and subsequent risk for small-for-gestational-age birthweight (SGA). This is a secondary analysis of a prospective cohort study which enrolled healthy singleton pregnancies (n"‰="‰1337). Maternal fasting blood was taken in the first trimester and followed up till delivery. The lipid parameters were compared between women who delivered SGA neonates (SGA-group, birthweight"‰<"‰10th percentile, n"‰="‰107) and women who did not (non-SGA-group, n"‰="‰1230). In addition, metabolic signatures of cholesterol were evaluated in a subset consisting of propensity-score matched SGA (n"‰="‰56) and control group (n"‰="‰56). Among lipid parameters, maternal high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) levels were significantly lower in SGA-group than in non-SGA-group (p"‰="‰0.022). The risk for SGA was negatively correlated with maternal serum HDL-C quartiles (p"‰="‰0.003), and this association remained significant after adjustment for confounding variables. In metabolic signatures of cholesterol, the cholesterol/lathosterol ratio in SGA-group was significantly higher than non-SGA-group [(2.7 (1.6"“3.7) vs. 2.1 (1.5"“2.9), respectively; p"‰="‰0.034)], suggesting increased endogenous cholesterol biosynthesis. We demonstrated that dyslipidemia and increased cholesterol biosynthesis led to delivery of SGA neonates even in early pregnancy.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

