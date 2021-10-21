CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Direct protein"“protein interaction between Npas4 and IPAS mutually inhibits their critical roles in neuronal cell survival and death

By Shuya Kasai
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInhibitory PAS domain protein (IPAS) is a bifunctional protein that acts as a transcriptional repressor in hypoxia and as a pro-apoptotic protein involved in neuronal cell death. Npas4 (NXF or LE-PAS) is a transcriptional factor that protects nerve cells from endogenous and foreign neurotoxins. Here we show that IPAS and Npas4...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Cofilin1 oxidation links oxidative distress to mitochondrial demise and neuronal cell death

Many cell death pathways, including apoptosis, regulated necrosis, and ferroptosis, are relevant for neuronal cell death and share common mechanisms such as the formation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and mitochondrial damage. Here, we present the role of the actin-regulating protein cofilin1 in regulating mitochondrial pathways in oxidative neuronal death. Cofilin1 deletion in neuronal HT22 cells exerted increased mitochondrial resilience, assessed by quantification of mitochondrial ROS production, mitochondrial membrane potential, and ATP levels. Further, cofilin1-deficient cells met their energy demand through enhanced glycolysis, whereas control cells were metabolically impaired when challenged by ferroptosis. Further, cofilin1 was confirmed as a key player in glutamate-mediated excitotoxicity and associated mitochondrial damage in primary cortical neurons. Using isolated mitochondria and recombinant cofilin1, we provide a further link to toxicity-related mitochondrial impairment mediated by oxidized cofilin1. Our data revealed that the detrimental impact of cofilin1 on mitochondria depends on the oxidation of cysteine residues at positions 139 and 147. Overall, our findings show that cofilin1 acts as a redox sensor in oxidative cell death pathways of ferroptosis, and also promotes glutamate excitotoxicity. Protective effects by cofilin1 inhibition are particularly attributed to preserved mitochondrial integrity and function. Thus, interfering with the oxidation and pathological activation of cofilin1 may offer an effective therapeutic strategy in neurodegenerative diseases.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New proteins enable scientists to control cell activities

Sailan Shui, a doctoral assistant at EPFL's Laboratory of Protein Design and Immunoengineering, enjoys playing with proteins, activating and deactivating them as she wishes, as if light switches that can be turned on and off. However, instead of using electronic, her method relies on proteins to trigger the process. Shui's research has just been published in Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New statistical study finds link between protein evolution and thermal variation

A recent statistical study has revealed some of the constraints and directions in the evolution of the structure and function of proteins. Better models of protein structural dynamics may allow researchers to understand more of this fundamental mystery in living organisms. Proteins perform essential functions such as material transport, immunity...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Distinct roles of astroglia and neurons in synaptic plasticity and memory

Long-term potentiation (LTP) in the hippocampus is the most studied form of synaptic plasticity. Temporal integration of synaptic inputs is essential in synaptic plasticity and is assumed to be achieved through Ca2+ signaling in neurons and astroglia. However, whether these two cell types play different roles in LTP remain unknown. Here, we found that through the integration of synaptic inputs, astrocyte inositol triphosphate (IP3) receptor type 2 (IP3R2)-dependent Ca2+ signaling was critical for late-phase LTP (L-LTP) but not early-phase LTP (E-LTP). Moreover, this process was mediated by astrocyte-derived brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). In contrast, neuron-derived BDNF was critical for both E-LTP and L-LTP. Importantly, the dynamic differences in BDNF secretion play a role in modulating distinct forms of LTP. Moreover, astrocyte- and neuron-derived BDNF exhibited different roles in memory. These observations enriched our knowledge of LTP and memory at the cellular level and implied distinct roles of astrocytes and neurons in information integration.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#Living Cells#Null#Inhibition#Ipas#Nxf#Cocl2#Pc12#Mptp
Phys.org

Protein linked to oxidative stress and related diseases

Scientists at Monash University's Biomedicine Discovery Institute (BDI) have discovered a new role for a known protein in oxidative stress, which is linked to diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, viral infection and cancer. When cells are stressed they get damaged; the cell can then either repair...
CANCER
Physics World

Mussels mix proteins and metals to create sticky threads

Mussels are famous for their ability to stick to a multitude of surfaces and now researchers in Canada and Germany have identified the molecular mechanisms used by mussels to produce robust adhesive threads. Using a range of imaging and spectroscopy techniques, a team led by Tobias Priemel at McGill University in Montreal found that the molluscs release fluid proteins into a network of microchannels in their feet, in coordination with separately stored metal ions.
WILDLIFE
EurekAlert

Filling the gaps: connecting genes to diseases through proteins

Hundreds of connections between different human diseases have been uncovered through their shared origin in our genome by an international research team led by scientists from the Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge, challenging the categorisation of diseases by organ, symptoms, or clinical speciality. A...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Immunodominant linear B cell epitopes in the spike and membrane proteins of SARS-CoV-2 identified by immunoinformatics prediction and immunoassay

SARS-CoV-2 continues to infect an ever-expanding number of people, resulting in an increase in the number of deaths globally. With the emergence of new variants, there is a corresponding decrease in the currently available vaccine efficacy, highlighting the need for greater insights into the viral epitope profile for both vaccine design and assessment. In this study, three immunodominant linear B cell epitopes in the SARS-CoV-2 spike receptor-binding domain (RBD) were identified by immunoinformatics prediction, and confirmed by ELISA with sera from Macaca fascicularis vaccinated with a SARS-CoV-2 RBD subunit vaccine. Further immunoinformatics analyses of these three epitopes gave rise to a method of linear B cell epitope prediction and selection. B cell epitopes in the spike (S), membrane (M), and envelope (E) proteins were subsequently predicted and confirmed using convalescent sera from COVID-19 infected patients. Immunodominant epitopes were identified in three regions of the S2 domain, one region at the S1/S2 cleavage site and one region at the C-terminus of the M protein. Epitope mapping revealed that most of the amino acid changes found in variants of concern are located within B cell epitopes in the NTD, RBD, and S1/S2 cleavage site. This work provides insights into B cell epitopes of SARS-CoV-2 as well as immunoinformatics methods for B cell epitope prediction, which will improve and enhance SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development against emergent variants.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Inhibition of CBP synergizes with the RNA-dependent mechanisms of Azacitidine by limiting protein synthesis

Carolina MartÃnez HerrÃ¡ezÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4711-72256,7,. The nucleotide analogue azacitidine (AZA) is currently the best treatment option for patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). However, only half of treated patients respond and of these almost all eventually relapse. New treatment options are urgently needed to improve the clinical management of these patients. Here, we perform a loss-of-function shRNA screen and identify the histone acetyl transferase and transcriptional co-activator, CREB binding protein (CBP), as a major regulator of AZA sensitivity. Compounds inhibiting the activity of CBP and the closely related p300 synergistically reduce viability of MDS-derived AML cell lines when combined with AZA. Importantly, this effect is specific for the RNA-dependent functions of AZA and not observed with the related compound decitabine that is only incorporated into DNA. The identification of immediate target genes leads us to the unexpected finding that the effect of CBP/p300 inhibition is mediated by globally down regulating protein synthesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Highly efficient intercellular spreading of protein misfolding mediated by viral ligand-receptor interactions

Protein aggregates associated with neurodegenerative diseases have the ability to transmit to unaffected cells, thereby templating their own aberrant conformation onto soluble homotypic proteins. Proteopathic seeds can be released into the extracellular space, secreted in association with extracellular vesicles (EV) or exchanged by direct cell-to-cell contact. The extent to which each of these pathways contribute to the prion-like spreading of protein misfolding is unclear. Exchange of cellular cargo by both direct cell contact or via EV depends on receptor-ligand interactions. We hypothesized that enabling these interactions through viral ligands enhances intercellular proteopathic seed transmission. Using different cellular models propagating prions or pathogenic Tau aggregates, we demonstrate that vesicular stomatitis virus glycoprotein and SARS-CoV-2 spike S increase aggregate induction by cell contact or ligand-decorated EV. Thus, receptor-ligand interactions are important determinants of intercellular aggregate dissemination. Our data raise the possibility that viral infections contribute to proteopathic seed spreading by facilitating intercellular cargo transfer.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Uncovering Key Interactions Between Cancer-Driving Proteins

Research conducted as part of the Cancer Cell Map Initiative (CCMI), has revealed interactions between cancer-driving proteins, that were unknown, until now. Findings were published in three separate papers in Science. The CCMI aims to transform the field of cancer drug discovery by uncovering the molecular networks underlying the disease....
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Discovery Points to a Crucial Role Red Blood Cells Play in Our Immune Systems

The job description for a red blood cell isn't considered to be overly complicated. Pick up oxygen, drop off oxygen. Wash, rinse, repeat. But when it comes to protecting the body against infection, it's their white cell sisters that we've been giving all the credit to. However, a new study led by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania in the US has confirmed red blood cells also play a critical role in inflammation, one that could make a life-or-death difference. As far back as the middle of last century scientists had their suspicions that red cells played some kind of role in...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Supercomputer simulations reveal how protein crowding in cells impacts interactions

Supercomputer simulations by RIKEN researchers have revealed how drug binding to a protein target changes as the surrounding environment becomes more cluttered with other proteins. These simulations could help improve drug development since they shed light on why some drugs work in theory but flop in practice. The initial stages...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Protein co-expression network-based profiles revealed from laser-microdissected cancerous cells of lung squamous-cell carcinomas

No therapeutic targets have been identified for lung squamous cell cancer (SqCC) which is the second most prevalent lung cancer because its molecular profiles remain unclear. This study aimed to unveil disease-related protein networks by proteomic and bioinformatic assessment of laser-microdissected cancerous cells from seven SqCCs compared with eight representative lung adenocarcinomas. We identified three network modules significant to lung SqCC using weighted gene co-expression network analysis. One module was intrinsically annotated to keratinization and cell proliferation of SqCC, accompanied by hypoxia-induced aerobic glycolysis, in which key regulators were activated (HIF1A, ROCK2, EFNA1-5) and highly suppressed (KMT2D). The other two modules were significant for translational initiation, nonsense-mediated mRNA decay, inhibited cell death, and interestingly, eIF2 signaling, in which key regulators, MYC and MLXIPL, were highly activated. Another key regulator LARP1, the master regulator in cap-dependent translation, was highly suppressed although upregulations were observed for hub proteins including EIF3F and LARP1 targeted ribosomal proteins, among which PS25 is the key ribosomal protein in IRES-dependent translation. Our results suggest an underlying progression mechanism largely caused by switching to the cap-independent, IRES-dependent translation of mRNA subsets encoding oncogenic proteins. Our findings may help to develop therapeutic strategies to improve patient outcomes.
CANCER
Phys.org

'Like a magic trick,' certain proteins pass through cell walls

For decades, scientists have wondered how large molecules such as proteins pass through cell walls, also known as plasma membranes, without leaving a trace. That ability is part of what makes certain drugs—including some cancer treatments and the COVID-19 vaccine—work. And it is also how bacterial toxins enter human cells and wreak havoc.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

LncRNA SNHG17 interacts with LRPPRC to stabilize c-Myc protein and promote G1/S transition and cell proliferation

Oncogenic c-Myc is a master regulator of G1/S transition. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) emerge as new regulators of various cell activities. Here, we found that lncRNA SnoRNA Host Gene 17 (SNHG17) was elevated at the early G1-phase of cell cycle. Both gain- and loss-of function studies disclosed that SNHG17 increased c-Myc protein level, accelerated G1/S transition and cell proliferation, and consequently promoted tumor cell growth in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, the 1-150-nt of SNHG17 physically interacted with the 1035-1369-aa of leucine rich pentatricopeptide repeat containing (LRPPRC) protein, and disrupting this interaction abrogated the promoting role of SNHG17 in c-Myc expression, G1/S transition, and cell proliferation. The effect of SNHG17 in stimulating cell proliferation was attenuated by silencing c-Myc or LRPPRC. Furthermore, silencing SNHG17 or LRPPRC increased the level of ubiquitylated c-Myc and reduced the stability of c-Myc protein. Analysis of human hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) tissues revealed that SNHG17, LRPPRC, and c-Myc were significantly upregulated in HCC, and they showed a positive correlation with each other. High level of SNHG17 or LRPPRC was associated with worse survival of HCC patients. These data suggest that SNHG17 may inhibit c-Myc ubiquitination and thus enhance c-Myc level and facilitate proliferation by interacting with LRPPRC. Our findings identify a novel SNHG17-LRPPRC-c-Myc regulatory axis and elucidate its roles in G1/S transition and tumor growth, which may provide potential targets for cancer therapy.
SCIENCE
APS Physics

Continuous Jostling Helps Protein Perform

Kinesin, which moves cargo around inside cells, moves faster with constant buffeting than without, suggesting that it’s optimized for the cellular environment. Biological molecules such as enzymes must function in the crowded, bustling environment of the cell, and a new study suggests that they might take advantage of such disturbances to work more effectively [1]. Researchers experimenting with the protein kinesin, which transports molecular cargo along cellular “tracks,” found that applying the right kind of shaking force to the molecule caused it to move faster. The experiments, along with simulations, suggest that many proteins may perform better in the “noisy” cell interior than in a calm environment outside of cells, where they are typically studied.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Insulin resistance and muscle weakness are synergistic risk factors for silent lacunar infarcts: the Bunkyo Health Study

Insulin resistance and muscle weakness are risk factors for silent lacunar infarcts (SLI), but it is unclear whether they are still independent risk factors when adjusted for each other. In addition, the effect of their combination on SLI is completely unknown. We evaluated SLI, insulin sensitivity, and knee extensor muscle strength by magnetic resonance imaging, PREDIM, and dynamometer, respectively, in 1531 elderly people aged 65"“84Â years living in an urban area of Tokyo. Among the study subjects, 251 (16.4%) had SLI. Impaired insulin sensitivity (High; 1.00 [reference], Medium; 1.53 [95% confidence interval (CI) 0.94"“2.48], Low; 1.86 [1.02"“3.39], p for trend 0.047) and reduced muscle strength (High; 1.00 [reference], Medium; 1.40 [0.98"“2.02], Low; 1.49 [1.04"“2.15], p for trend 0.037) were independently associated with increased risk for SLI in the fully adjusted model. In terms of combined, subjects classified as having the lowest insulin sensitivity and lowest strength were 4.33 times (95% CI 1.64"“11.45) more likely to have a SLI than those classified as having the highest insulin sensitivity and highest strength. Impaired insulin sensitivity and reduced muscle strength were independently associated with higher risk of SLI in elderly subjects, and their combination synergistically increased this risk.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses uncovered Lrrc15 as a contributing factor to cartilage damage in osteoarthritis

In osteoarthritis (OA), articular chondrocytes display phenotypic and functional changes associated with epigenomic alterations. These changes contribute to the disease progression, which is characterized by dysregulated reparative processes and abnormal extracellular matrix remodeling leading to cartilage degradation. Recent studies using a murine model of posttraumatic OA highlighted the contribution of changes in DNA hydroxymethylation (5hmC) to OA progression. Here, we integrated transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses in cartilage after induction of OA to show that the structural progression of OA is accompanied by early transcriptomic and pronounced DNA methylation (5mC) changes in chondrocytes. These changes accumulate over time and are associated with recapitulation of developmental processes, including cartilage development, chondrocyte hypertrophy, and ossification. Our integrative analyses also uncovered that Lrrc15 is differentially methylated and expressed in OA cartilage, and that it may contribute to the functional and phenotypic alterations of chondrocytes, likely coordinating stress responses and dysregulated extracellular matrix remodeling.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy