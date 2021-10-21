‘Faster’ debut

Samantha Fish sings and plays the electric guitar with a sneer. She sounds nasty, in the best sense of the word, as she performs with a take no shit attitude. When she asserts, “I’m in control,” on her latest album Faster, you know she means it. She’s not afraid to be “Loud” when the song demands, but Fish is no one-trick pony. Her previous incarnations featured her primarily as a blues artist, a Janis Joplin-type who mastered guitar feedback to match her vocals. On Faster, Fish ventures into new territory from country rock (the title song) to hard rock (“So-Called Lover”) to pop (“Hypnotic”) to R&B (“Forever Together”) to hip-hop (“Loud” pairs her with Tech N9ne), without sacrificing the essential toughness that makes her so unique.

