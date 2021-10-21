‘Faster’ debut

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWARREN — Samantha Fish takes her blues into some different directions on “Faster,” her second album for Rounder Records. Martin Kierszenbaum, who’s worked with such acts as Lady Gaga, Sting and Sheryl Crow, produced the album and co-wrote eight of its 12 songs. There’s still plenty of electric guitar, but Fish’s...

www.vindy.com

Comments / 0

 

t2conline.com

Finding Fretless: The Story of George Harrison’s Mad Guitar

Finding Fretless (This Day In Music Publishing) tells the remarkable tale of the discovery and rich history of an invaluable late-1960’s fretless electric guitar, one fondly remembered by George Harrison as the ‘Mad’ guitar. The prototype fretless model was gifted to the Beatles legend by Hollywood session player and music...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How I discovered Lynyrd Skynyrd, by Al Kooper

I first came upon Lynyrd Skynyrd for the first time at a tough bar in downtown Atlanta. They were performing for a week and I was in town producing an album for somebody. Every night, we would frequent this club, as they treated us quite nicely there. The first night...
MUSIC
Austin Chronicle

Faster Than Sound: Levitation Returns for Halloween Weekend

After a year off, locally grown music convocation Levitation returns for its 12th edition. Incoming Thursday through Sunday, the grouping of gigs scatters across seven Austin music venues with a wealth of touring bands' long-awaited returns. From April in 2018, November in 2019, the not-exactly-a-fest tries out Halloweekend in its third year on the Downtown club circuit.
AUSTIN, TX
PopMatters

Samantha Fish Enjoys Living Life ‘Faster’ and Louder

Samantha Fish sings and plays the electric guitar with a sneer. She sounds nasty, in the best sense of the word, as she performs with a take no shit attitude. When she asserts, “I’m in control,” on her latest album Faster, you know she means it. She’s not afraid to be “Loud” when the song demands, but Fish is no one-trick pony. Her previous incarnations featured her primarily as a blues artist, a Janis Joplin-type who mastered guitar feedback to match her vocals. On Faster, Fish ventures into new territory from country rock (the title song) to hard rock (“So-Called Lover”) to pop (“Hypnotic”) to R&B (“Forever Together”) to hip-hop (“Loud” pairs her with Tech N9ne), without sacrificing the essential toughness that makes her so unique.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Variety

Adele Unveils First ‘30′ Tour Dates

Adele, master of the slow reveal, has unveiled what appear to be the first two dates of the tour in support of her forthcoming album “30” — and they’re a blockbuster: two nights in London’s Hyde Park next summer, the sprawling green in the middle of her hometown that has hosted concerts by everyone from the Rolling Stones and Queen to Elton John and Blur. Adele announced the dates, which are scheduled for July 1 and 2, 2022, on social media early Tuesday. Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii♥️Pre sale at https://t.co/hbsotis7lr pic.twitter.com/HBSmDereSv — Adele (@Adele) October 26, 2021 She announced earlier this month in a lengthy Instagram...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gene Simmons’ Wife Suffers Nasty Injury

Shannon Tweed Simmons, the wife of Kiss bassist Gene Simmon, shared a photo of her battered foot after she fell recently. She said she took a tumble but didn’t give any other details about the accident. The actress posted a photo of her swollen and bruised foot in an orthopedic...
CELEBRITIES
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
musictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Heartbreak: Mom Beverly Tate's Cause of Death Tragic

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate has passed away at the age of 70. The rapper recently confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram account by posting a picture of him and Tate with the caption, "Thank u god for giving me an angel, for a mother, TWMA." The "Drop It...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor Ravil Isyanov Dies at 59

Ravil Isyanov, an actor known for a longtime part on "NCIS: Los Angeles," died at his L.A. home on September 29 following "a long illness," Deadline reports. Born in the former Soviet Union on August 20, 1962, Isyanov often played Russian heavies on TV. Isyanov had played Kirkin on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Welcomes Fat Trel Home After Prison Release

Fat Trel's legal issues have certainly played a role in why he hasn't released much music in the past few years. The rapper was convicted in 2020 for possession of a ghost gun -- a firearm that lacks serial numbers. The rapper was hit with a two-and-a-half-year sentence and was ultimately released from prison earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Couple Marries in Goth-Themed Wedding

Congratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, who are newlyweds! The couple married in a gothic "Till Death"-themed wedding ceremony on Saturday in Malibu, California, with their family, friends, and The Young and the Restless and General Hospital co-stars showing up to help celebrate their love.
RELATIONSHIPS

