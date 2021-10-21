CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US-FDA's approval of mix and match COVID booster shots confirmation of efficacy of vaccine cocktail approach: RDIF

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoscow [Russia], October 21 (ANI): Following the decision by the US Food and Drug Administration allowing individuals to receive booster shots that are different from their first COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) reiterated that the heterologous boosting approach pioneered by the Russian Sputnik...

