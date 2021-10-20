CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stop spending all our money on defense

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. has plenty of problems that need to be addressed, yet we are not able to solve said problems because we are spending our entire budget on the military. Having a large defense budget is necessary; however, the U.S. goes above necessity and into excessive spending with our...

realcleardefense.com

Mystery Shrouds Chinese Defense Spending

While China’s known military spending has remained consistent as a percentage of its gross domestic product for decades, but this provides only a rough measure of what Beijing has actually committed to a broad range of obscured or classified expenditures, two experts on defense spending said Tuesday. Peter Robinson, dean...
MILITARY
AFP

Pivotal senator skeptical of proposed tax on super-rich Americans

A Democratic senator whose vote will be crucial to passing US President Joe Biden's social services plan indicated on Wednesday he had little enthusiasm for a proposed tax on the very richest Americans that his party is pushing to pay for the measure. The Billionaires Income Tax unveiled earlier in the day by Senator Ron Wyden, who leads the chamber's finance committee, would apply to about 700 people with either $1 billion in assets or $100 million in annual income for three back-to-back years, and raise "hundreds of billions of dollars." But Joe Manchin, a centrist senator who has objected to various earlier provisions and attempts to pay for Biden's plan -- which costs about $2 trillion and enacts policies like universal pre-kindergarten and childcare subsidies -- did not welcome the idea. "I don't like it. I don't like the connotation that we're targeting different people," Manchin told reporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

A serious threat to our defense posture

China and Russia make no secret of their aggressive pursuit of hypersonic weapons, capable of maneuvering flight in excess of a mile per second. Hypersonic systems are difficult to see and track, let alone stop, and represent a next obvious step in military technology, especially as other nations develop countermeasures to our radar-evading stealth systems. These foreign developments therefore pose a serious threat to our defense posture, as well as our ability to defend key allies.
MILITARY
thenevadaindependent.com

Governance-by-committee is no way to spend COVID relief money

The Legislative Counsel Bureau is not some dispassionate legal apparatus advising lawmakers on constitutional or procedural matters—it’s often little more than a cheerleading squad for whatever political party is currently in the majority. That’s why, in 2019, it argued that Democrats could increase state revenues without the constitutionally-required two-thirds support...
BUSINESS
Joe Biden
Sand Mountain Reporter

FLOWERS: Defense spending important for Alabama

During the Great Depression and coming out of World War II, the deep south had immense power in Washington. We were fortunate to have a cadre of southern senators, who were seniority laden and knew how to bring home the bacon. This group of deep south southern democrats controlled most...
ALABAMA STATE
Canton Repository

Letter to the editor: Stop the taxing and spending

Quick, would someone who voted for Joe Biden explain the need to pass a $3.5 trillion "infrastructure” bill that few have read and even fewer understand?. Biden’s bungles are everywhere: ignoring generals in a deadly, botched Afghanistan pullout, drone strikes killing innocent people, leaving hundreds of millions of dollars of equipment and arms behind for our enemies to use against us, closing the pipelines so we are again dependent on the Mideast for oil and gas, stopping the construction of the border wall even though close to $100 million in structural steel walls are paid for and sitting in Texas, opening the borders to illegal aliens and even worse, not testing, finger printing and vetting anyone, releasing tens of thousands of illegal aliens into our cities to overrun our schools, hospitals and welfare systems, enforcing a vaccine mandate by firing tens of thousands of employees who simply want to make their own health decisions.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Federal Budget#Affordable Housing#Military Budget#National Defense
Washington Post

Biden’s vaccine mandates might just backfire

President Biden’s job approval ratings have been sinking for months as voters increasingly see him as out of touch with their priorities and values. The coming clash over vaccine mandates might be another area where the president has misread the public temperament. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox....
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Retiring top general says US has done 9 tests of hypersonic weapons while China does hundreds

China’s growing military prowess is “stunning” and its advancement in the area of hypersonic missiles is a matter of grave concern, a top US general said on Thursday.“In the last five years, maybe longer, the United States has done nine hypersonic tests. In the same time, the Chinese have done hundreds,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten said. “Single digits versus hundreds is not a good place.”“Now it doesn’t mean that we’re not moving fast in the development process of hypersonics. What it does tell you is that our approach to development is fundamentally...
MILITARY
birminghamnews.net

New camouflage to make the Russian army almost invisible to enemies

This camouflage will make Russian armored vehicles invisible to 95 percent of NATO drones, says an expert. The new camouflage technology has been nicknamed Chameleon. It is based on so-called electrochromic "glass" that consists of composite materials and changes color and transparency when an electrical current is applied. The first...
MILITARY
MSNBC

As Biden arrives in Europe, allies have a fear: Trump's possible return

The day Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, "sighs of relief rippled through capitals" around the world. NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel reported, "As the results came through tonight, I started to watch the reaction coming in around the world, and people were reacting like the United States had overthrown a dictator, that democracy has been saved, that America's reputation had been saved."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Trump's real-estate empire pays the price for poisonous politics

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s slashing rhetorical style and divisive politics allowed him to essentially take over the Republican Party. His supporters are so devoted that most believe his false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of voter fraud. But the same tactics that...
POTUS
The Independent

Anger as tech executive calls Pete Buttigieg a ‘loser’ for taking paternity leave

A technology executive and investor sparked furore on Twitter for referring to men in “important positions” who take paternity leave as “losers”.Joe Lonsdale, the founder of Palantir Technologies, tweeted on Wednesday that “any man in an important position who takes six months of leave for a newborn is a loser.”“In the old days men had babies and worked harder to provide for their future — that’s the correct masculine response.”He had been replying to a tweet about US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, who took paternity leave last month following the birth of his newborn twins — amid criticism from...
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

Burr’s Brother-in-Law Dumped Stock One Minute After Getting Off Phone With Senator

The Securities and Exchange Commission has revealed that Sen. Richard Burr, who had access to nonpublic information about the coronavirus’ looming economic impact, warned his brother-in-law in a 50-second phone call. The brother-in-law, Gerald Fauth, called his stockbroker the next minute, according to ProPublica. When it turned out that his broker was out of the office, Fauth immediately called a backup trader, who executed the sales.
CONGRESS & COURTS

