Telangana IT Minister KTR interacts with European Business Group

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI/HunkGoldenand Media): Lokmat Media Group organized the first-ever National Inter-Religious Conference in Nagpur on Sunday to commemorate its Nagpur edition's golden jubilee year celebrations. This is the first event of the series of events that are lined up to mark the completion of 50 years of Lokmat Nagpur edition's glorious journey. The theme of this first of its kind conference was "Global Challenges to Communal Harmony and Role of India." Held at the Suresh Bhat Auditorium in Nagpur, the conference aimed to spread the message of love, peace and religious harmony all over the world. Shri. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road TransportHighways, Government of India, was the chief guest of the event while Shri. Dayashankar Tiwari, Mayor of Nagpur, was the guest of honour.

