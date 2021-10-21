CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Justice, IL

Letter: A crackdown on school parents

By To the Daily Herald editor:
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Attorney General Merrick Garland is the perfect puppet of the Democratic Party. He has ordered the...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Herald

IN CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINETE...

IN CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINETEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF THE RESIDENTIAL CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES TRUST V-B Plaintiff, v. DOMINIC J. PAVELL a/k/a DOMINICK J. PAVELL; PATRICIA L. PAVELL; THE CHESAPEAKE TRAILS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION; DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY as Trustee for HOME EQUITY LOAN ASSET-BACKED TRUST, SERIES INDS 2006-3; UNKNOWN OWNERS; and NONRECORD CLAIMANTS, Defendants. 19 CH 192 881 Black Cherry Lane Round Lake Heights, IL 60073 NOTICE OF SALE PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure entered in the above entitled cause, the Lake County Sheriff's Office will on November 23, 2021, at the hour of 9:30 a.m., on the Second Floor of the New Wing of Lake County Courthouse, 18 N. County St (north entrance), 301 Washington (south entrance), Waukegan, Illinois, sell to the highest bidder for cash, the following described mortgaged real estate: PIN: 06-07-404-013. Common address: 881 Black Cherry Lane, Round Lake Heights, IL 60073. The property is improved by a single family residence. If the subject mortgaged real estate is a unit of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Condominium Property Act. Sale terms: At least 10% of the purchase price due by cash or certified funds at the time of the sale and the balance due within 48 hours but no later than 3 PM of the second day following the sale. The property offered for sale is subject to real estate taxes, special assessments or special taxes levied against the real estate and is offered for sale as to quality or quantity of title and without recourse to plaintiff an in "as is" condition. The sale is further subject to confirmation by the court. The property will NOT be open for inspection. For information call Mr. Stephen G. Daday at Klein, Daday, Aretos & O'Donoghue, LLC, 1051 Perimeter Drive, Suite 300, Schaumburg, Illinois 60008. (847) 590-8700. I3179293 (4572340) , posted 10/26/2021.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Daily Herald

Civil rights pioneer seeks expungement of '55 arrest record

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Months before Rosa Parks became the mother of the modern civil rights movement by refusing to move to the back of a segregated Alabama bus, Black teenager Claudette Colvin did the same. Convicted of assaulting a police officer while being arrested, she was placed on probation yet never received notice that she'd finished the term and was on safe ground legally.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Daily Herald

Why Christopher Vaughn's clemency bid is on hold

The Illinois State Police declined this month to refer questions to the FBI about the case of Christopher Vaughn, the Oswego man convicted of the murders of his wife and three children who has become the subject of a high-profile exoneration effort. The rejection came after longtime Vaughn investigator Bill...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Education
Justice, IL
Government
City
Huntley, IL
City
Justice, IL
Daily Herald

DuPage County Board set to vote on new district map today

DuPage County Board members are expected to vote today to approve a new map of their six electoral districts for the next decade. A special county board committee tasked with redrawing district boundaries put forward a proposed map that aims to keep communities largely intact without significantly deviating from existing lines.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Daily Herald

When will we get action to fight climate change?

It seems that nearly every day we see or hear references to climate change, yet we still wait for decisive action by Congress. This despite the fact that many politicians across the political spectrum -- including Senators Lindsey Graham and Dick Durbin -- support a tax on carbon to reduce CO2 emissions and global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Daily Herald

Life without parole is a primitive concept

I am a pastor dedicated to serving the people of my community, especially those who are and have been incarcerated. I currently work with law enforcement and Illinois Department of Corrections officials to implement programming for residents of our prisons and jails. Additionally, I lead a team that provides support...
SOCIETY
Daily Herald

GOP election chief who rejects fraud claims up for fed job

WASHINGTON -- A Republican secretary of state who challenged former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud in 2020 is the front-runner for a job heading the Biden administration's effort to protect future elections, according to people familiar with the discussions. Kim Wyman, 59, has led elections in Washington...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
124K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy