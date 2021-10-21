IN CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINETEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF THE RESIDENTIAL CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES TRUST V-B Plaintiff, v. DOMINIC J. PAVELL a/k/a DOMINICK J. PAVELL; PATRICIA L. PAVELL; THE CHESAPEAKE TRAILS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION; DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY as Trustee for HOME EQUITY LOAN ASSET-BACKED TRUST, SERIES INDS 2006-3; UNKNOWN OWNERS; and NONRECORD CLAIMANTS, Defendants. 19 CH 192 881 Black Cherry Lane Round Lake Heights, IL 60073 NOTICE OF SALE PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure entered in the above entitled cause, the Lake County Sheriff's Office will on November 23, 2021, at the hour of 9:30 a.m., on the Second Floor of the New Wing of Lake County Courthouse, 18 N. County St (north entrance), 301 Washington (south entrance), Waukegan, Illinois, sell to the highest bidder for cash, the following described mortgaged real estate: PIN: 06-07-404-013. Common address: 881 Black Cherry Lane, Round Lake Heights, IL 60073. The property is improved by a single family residence. If the subject mortgaged real estate is a unit of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Condominium Property Act. Sale terms: At least 10% of the purchase price due by cash or certified funds at the time of the sale and the balance due within 48 hours but no later than 3 PM of the second day following the sale. The property offered for sale is subject to real estate taxes, special assessments or special taxes levied against the real estate and is offered for sale as to quality or quantity of title and without recourse to plaintiff an in "as is" condition. The sale is further subject to confirmation by the court. The property will NOT be open for inspection. For information call Mr. Stephen G. Daday at Klein, Daday, Aretos & O'Donoghue, LLC, 1051 Perimeter Drive, Suite 300, Schaumburg, Illinois 60008. (847) 590-8700. I3179293 (4572340) , posted 10/26/2021.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO