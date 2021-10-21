CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview: Hawks set to host Mavericks in season opener

By Zach Hood
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Hawks will face the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday evening in what will be the first game of the new NBA season for both sides. Trae Young and Luka Doncic will face off yet again, as the two are always linked after being traded for one another during the 2018...

Game thread: Hawks vs. Mavericks

The Atlanta Hawks host the Dallas Mavericks in their season opener Thursday night. The only notable injury for the game is that Danilo Gallinari is out for the Hawks. Join us in the comments for what should be a fun opening night.
Atlanta Hawks opening night roster set

The time is finally here. Today, we have NBA games that actually count, and in two days, the Hawks will take their home floor for their first game of the 2021-2022 campaign as they host the Dallas Mavericks. It’s an exciting time in Atlanta; the Hawks are expected to be one of the top teams in the East after making the Conference Finals a few months ago. They are loaded with talent up and down their roster, and they just announced the 17-man group they will roll with to begin the season. Take a look:
NBA Power Rankings roundup: Week 1

The wait is over and we are finally here for the first week of NBA power rankings. Following a deep playoff run, the Hawks are looking to build on that and show the league that they deserve to be part of the upper teams in the conference. The season finally starts this week so let’s take a look at where the Hawks fall in the first week of the NBA power rankings.
Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks 10/21/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks Matchup Preview (10/21/21) This matchup is less of a rivalry and more of a showdown between two of the youngest, brightest stars in the NBA: Luka Doncic and Trae Young. There was a trade on draft night between the two teams, and people cannot help but wonder what it would look like if the players were on each other’s teams. Regardless, both players will be All-Stars far into the future, and this will be another glimpse of what we can continue to expect from these two. Neither team is dealing with significant injuries, so we should see both units at full power. Each team looks similar to last season as they didn’t make too many changes. The Hawks locked in John Collins and Trae Young to extension, while the Mavs did the same with Luka Doncic.
Preview: Hawks look to move to 2-0 vs. Cavaliers

The Atlanta Hawks will be on the road Saturday evening for a matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Hawks will look to move to 2-0 on the young season vs. Cleveland after their season opening win vs. the Dallas Mavericks Thursday, who will be on a back-to-back following their loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.
Hawks exceed expectations in their opening night win over the Mavericks

There’s no question about it, this is the most hyped up season of Hawks basketball… EVER. After a surprise trip to the Eastern Conference Finals that was filled with memorable moments, expectations are at an all time high for basketball in Atlanta, yet somehow, the Hawks actually managed to exceed those expectations on opening night.
Raptors return home to host Mavericks on B2B: Preview, start time and more

The Toronto Raptors return home tonight riding a high, having blown out the Boston Celtics in Boston last night. Back-to-backs are always tricky though, and for a young team learning how to play with one another, even just a short stretch of tired legs can mean breakdowns that affect the outcome of the game.
Roundtable: Takeaways from a blowout win over the Mavericks and a question about the new guys

The Atlanta Hawks have kicked off a new season, and our staff has a few takeaways from how the Hawks looked on opening night. There are still some questions, obviously, in terms of exactly how the rotation is going to play out for the Hawks this season, so we answer a question about some of Atlanta’s new depth with an eye on how it impacts the lineups.
Hawks fall flat against the Cavaliers, 101-95

For the second game in a row, the Hawks were without the services of Danilo Gallinari along with Onyeka Okongwu, leaving Atlanta thin in their big man corps. But the Hawks were looking to build off a strong start and grab a win in their first road contest of the season.
Hawks unable to overcome shooting woes in road loss to Cavaliers

Coming off of an impressive win over the Dallas Mavericks in the season opener on Thursday night, the Atlanta Hawks were looking to notch another win in Cleveland on Saturday evening. The expectations for the Cavaliers aren’t very high this year, but they deploy a mostly young team that consistently plays hard and has to be taken seriously in any contest.
Roundtable: Hawks predictions for the rest of the season

The Atlanta Hawks have kicked off a new season, and our staff has a few takeaways from how the Hawks look out of the gates. Today we make some season predictions for some individuals and the success of the team. How many All-Stars will the Hawks have this season?. Zach:...
Hawks handle Pistons to return to winning ways

The Atlanta Hawks bounced back from a disappointing loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a comfortable win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at State Farm Arena, 122-104. Trae Young led the Hawks — playing without De’Andre Hunter and Danilo Gallinari — with 32 points and nine assists while...
