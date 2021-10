You can find Seasoned Gaming’s review policy here. In many ways Metroid Dread is the perfect game. It starts off easy as pie with a brand new world to explore, and it culminates with one of the toughest and memorable bosses I have had the pleasure of learning and defeating. Its protagonist, Samus Aran, starts off very weak, but she becomes one of the most seemingly-overpowered characters that I can recall in video games by the time the credits roll. The game is exceedingly fun to play with some of the best map and combat design I’ve encountered in the so-called “Metroidvania” games. And, in case you needed further convincing, many reviewers are showering the game with some of the highest ratings ever seen in the genre.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO