CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Ministers from the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC will meet virtually on Friday, hoping to chart a path forward for the region to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and address other pressing issues including climate change. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

You're Now Banned From Visiting These 3 Destinations, Even If You're Vaccinated

As the deadly COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread and vaccination rates aren't moving much in the right direction, tourist destinations around the U.S. and beyond have been forced to make difficult decisions around what to do with unvaccinated visitors. They're trying to balance bringing in the most significant number of tourists to offset massive financial losses from the pandemic and creating safety protocols that will keep everyone safe. In recent weeks, an increasing number of foreign countries have put vaccine requirements on U.S. travelers to their shores. And, citing rising COVID numbers, the European Union announced in August that it had moved the U.S. off of its "safe travel list" and encouraged member countries to implement restrictions for travelers from the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Justin Trudeau
Reuters

China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's latest COVID-19 outbreak is increasingly likely to spread further, a health official said on Sunday, as authorities urged all regions to step up monitoring and called for a reduction in travel across provinces. China has largely contained the virus but it is determined to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pioneer Press

Coronavirus Tuesday update: Nearly 8,000 new cases as latest surge intensifies

Minnesota reported 7,942 new coronavirus infections Tuesday as the rates of test-positivity, hospitalization and death continue to climb during the state’s fourth COVID-19 surge. The new cases reported Tuesday are from multiple days over the weekend because the state now only reports new results on business days. Despite the irregular...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

New research reveals the truth about breakthrough cases and coronavirus spread

People with breakthrough COVID-19 cases might not spread the coronavirus as much as we think, as new research suggests transmission risk is low among breakthrough cases. Breakthrough cases happen when someone who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 becomes infected with the coronavirus. Most of these cases tend to lead to less severe symptoms and hospitalization, resembling a common cold more than anything.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Factbox Latest#Reuters#Apec#Eikon#Macrovitals#Who#British#Americas#The White House#Canadian
fox5ny.com

Merck's COVID-19 pill: Will it be a gamechanger for the coronavirus pandemic?

Merck's COVID-19 pill: could it be a gamechanger for the pandemic?. Drugmaker Merck has officially asked the FDA to authorize its pill for COVID-19, saying it can reduce the risk of hospitalization. But, just how much of a gamechanger could it really be? FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke with experts to find out.
INDUSTRY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Buckinghamshire coronavirus latest as new cases top 630

Areas in Buckinghamshire have recorded more than 630 further cases of coronavirus, it's been reported on Friday (October 15). A total of 636 new cases were reported across Buckinghamshire today - up from 619 yesterday. The cases were split between 485 in the Buckinghamshire Council area and 151 in Milton...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Factbox – Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Melbourne will exit months of COVID-19 lockdown next week ahead of schedule, while New Zealand reported its biggest rise in COVID-19 infections in six weeks. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE. * The French government will ask lawmakers...
WORLD
Nature.com

Effects of government policies on the spread of COVID-19 worldwide

The outbreak of novel COVID-19 disease elicited a wide range of anti-contagion and economic policies like school closure, income support, contact tracing, and so forth, in the mitigation and suppression of the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, a systematic evaluation of these policies has not been made. Here, 17 implemented policies from the Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker dataset employed in 90 countries from December 31, 2019, to August 31, 2020, were analyzed. A Poisson regression model was applied to analyze the relationship between policies and daily confirmed cases using a generalized estimating equations approach. A lag is a fixed time displacement in time series data. With that, lagging (0, 3, 7, 10, and 14Â days) was also considered during the analysis since the effects of policies implemented on a given day may affect the number of confirmed cases several days after implementation. The countries were divided into three groups depending on the number of waves of the pandemicÂ observed in each country. Through subgroup analysis, we showed that with and without lagging, contact tracing and containment policies were significant for countries with two waves, while closing, economic, and health policies were significant for countries with three waves. Wave-specific analysis for each wave showed that significant health, economic, and containment policies varied across waves of the pandemic. Emergency investment in healthcare was consistently significant among the three groups of countries, while the Stringency index was significant among all waves of the pandemic. These findings may help in making informed decisions regarding whether, which, or when these policies should be intensified or lifted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wtaq.com

New Zealand’s coronavirus outbreak spreads to South Island

(Reuters) – New Zealand reported 104 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, including the first community case of the virus in the country’s South Island in nearly a year, health officials said. Most of the new infections were reported in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city that has been under a strict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

India says government panel looking into new Delta subvariant

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s health minister said on Tuesday that a government panel of experts was looking into a Delta coronavirus subvariant, AY.4.2, that has been detected in the United Kingdom. The U.K. Health Security Agency said last week that it was investigating AY.4.2 as it was possibly more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

African effort to replicate mRNA vaccine targets disparities

In a pair of Cape Town warehouses converted into a maze of airlocked sterile rooms, young scientists are assembling and calibrating the equipment needed to reverse engineer a coronavirus vaccine that has yet to reach South Africa and most of the world's poorest people.The energy in the gleaming labs matches the urgency of their mission to narrow vaccine disparities. By working to replicate Moderna s COVID-19 shot, the scientists are effectively making an end run around an industry that has vastly prioritized rich countries over poor in both sales and manufacturing.And they are doing it with unusual backing from...
HEALTH
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

China’s Xi will not attend Rome G20 summit in person – source

ROME (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping will not come to Rome for the summit of Group of 20 leaders to be held on Saturday and Sunday, a source close to the matter said. China will be represented in Rome by its foreign minister while Xi will connect to the...
CHINA
EatThis

New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID could have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go." Read on for 9 signs you may have Long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy