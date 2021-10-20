CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2022 Volvo XC60 has sharper styling and a mild-hybrid heart

By Daniel Golson
Volvo says it is committed to transitioning to an all-electric vehicle lineup, and the latest step in the process involves upping the electrification of some of the marque's existing gasoline-powered models. For 2022, the Volvo XC60, S60, S90, and V90 Cross Country ditch their old gas-only turbocharged T5 and twin-charged T6 drivetrains in favor of new turbocharged B5 and twin-charged B6 mild hybrid systems. We joined Volvo for a day in Santa Monica and Malibu, California, to learn more about the new drivetrains and to test them on a variety of roads.
More than maybe any other automaker, Volvo is impatiently ready for an all-electric future. Go to the brand's website and its EVs are prominently featured on the homepage and other sections. Plug-in hybrids get some nice billing, too, while traditional gas-only models are relegated to an "other cars" section. But Volvo won't have a fully electric lineup until 2030, so in the meantime the brand upgraded its T5 and T6 four-cylinder engines with a new 48-volt mild-hybrid system and an integrated starter-generator, dubbing the new powertrains B5 and B6.
