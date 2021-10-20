CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FCC Wants New Rules to Combat Spam Robotexts

WebProNews
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FCC is proposing rules that would crack down on spam robotexts, on the heels of similar rules that have targeted spam calls. Spam robotexts have been a growing problem, leading to some 14,000 complaints to the FCC in 2020 alone, a 146% increase...

www.webpronews.com

TechRadar

Spam texts could finally be gone for good under new FCC rules

Spam text messages could soon be a thing of the past as acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Jessica Rosenworcel has laid out her plans to eliminate them for good. Rosenworcel recently shared a proposal for a set of new rules that would require mobile carriers to block...
CNBC

Robotexts are flooding our phones, and the FCC is looking at ways to stop them

The Federal Communications Commission will soon look at a proposal to block robotexts, the agency announced Monday. The commission said it's seen a nearly 146% increase in complaints of unwanted text messages from the prior year. The proposed rulemaking would require wireless providers to block illegal texts. The Federal Communications...
ZDNet

FCC mulls over new rules demanding carriers block spam robot texts at network level

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is due to consider a new proposal to clamp down on robot texts. On October 18, FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel unveiled a new set of proposed rules that would force wireless carriers to block illegal robot texts, potentially at the network level. According...
wlip.com

New FCC Rules Have Cut Robocalls Down By 30%

The FCC says robocalls are down 30 percent thanks to a new mandate passed this summer. Officials say it’s all thanks to a new technology called STIR/SHAKEN, which prevents ‘spoofing’ – a practice that lets robocallers leave a fake number on your caller ID. Ever since the FCC began requiring...
Hot Hardware

FCC's Proposed Rules Would Force Wireless Carriers To Block Infuriating Spam Texts

“We have been trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty.” This statement has become something of a joke, but it serves to highlight people’s ongoing frustration with robocalls and text messages. The United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is currently working on reducing these annoyances, and has proposed a rule that would require mobile wireless providers to block robotexts.
WIS-TV

FCC working to crack down on spam texts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you feel like you have been receiving more spam text messages recently, you’re not alone. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) says spam texts are on the rise and it’s currently working on some regulations to get them under control. The FCC is looking into a...
Design Taxi

New FCC Laws Could Finally Prevent You From Getting Spam Texts Again

Image ID 140180712 © via Ahilfoto1 | Dreamstime.com. The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) hopes to create new legislation to prevent spammers from filling your inbox with messages. This new policy, which is in the works, would allow mobile carriers to block unwanted texts from ever reaching your smartphone. “We’ve...
FloridaDaily

Vern Buchanan: FCC Needs to Do More to Ensure Telephone Companies Crack Down on Spam Calls

Last week, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., pushed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to do more to cut down on robocalls and scams. Buchanan pointed to a report which found that telephone companies were not implementing the “Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act” which, according to supporters, “gives regulators more time to find robocall scammers, increases penalties for violators, promotes call authentication and blocking adoption, and brings federal agencies and state attorneys general together to address obstacles to criminal prosecution of robocallers who intentionally flout laws.” Then-President Donald Trump signed the TRACED Act into law at the end of 2019.
WTAJ

Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Microsoft said Monday the same Russia-backed hackers responsible for the 2020 SolarWinds breach continue to attack the global technology supply chain and have been relentlessly targeting cloud service companies and others since summer. The group, which Microsoft calls Nobelium, has employed a new strategy to piggyback on the direct access that […]
WebProNews

FCC Wants to Ban Chinese Drone Maker, Dubbed ‘Huawei on Wings’

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr is calling for a review of Chinese drone maker DJI, saying it is potentially “Huawei on wings.”. Huawei is one of several Chinese firms banned by the US over national security concerns. The US has pressured allies to do the same, with many following suit. Commissioner Carr is concerned DJI may represent a similar threat.

