FCC Wants New Rules to Combat Spam Robotexts

Last week, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., pushed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to do more to cut down on robocalls and scams. Buchanan pointed to a report which found that telephone companies were not implementing the “Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act” which, according to supporters, “gives regulators more time to find robocall scammers, increases penalties for violators, promotes call authentication and blocking adoption, and brings federal agencies and state attorneys general together to address obstacles to criminal prosecution of robocallers who intentionally flout laws.” Then-President Donald Trump signed the TRACED Act into law at the end of 2019.
