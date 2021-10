The tumultuous launch that was "Cyberpunk 2077" is still fresh on the minds of gamers who awaited its release from its initial announcement in 2012. After a lengthy 8-year wait for the title's release, "Cyberpunk 2077's" official launch was mired in funny bugs, and the game was in a practically unplayable state on the older consoles. It was so bad, in fact, that CD Projekt RED — the game's developer and publisher — had to issue a formal apology after fan uproar, as well as provide a roadmap for the steps required to make the game a more complete product. One of those big updates was to include a version of "Cyberpunk 2077" that was optimized for the next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5, before 2021's end.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO