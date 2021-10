Outriders is the 3rd person shooter looter from developers People Can Fly, the studio behind Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgement. Outriders was published by Square Enix and released back in April of this year to mixed reviews. Despite the reviews, the game did manage to find success due to its release on Xbox Game Pass on console which helped get many players in the door to try it out. While it certainly suffered from bugs and technical issues at launch, People Can Fly have been diligently updating the game. This has made the experience much more smooth and player-friendly in recent months. With all of these issues handled, Outriders is now coming to another PC storefront, alongside Xbox Game Pass for PC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO