Server transfers are now live in New World

Grounded's Hot and Hazy update, which is its biggest yet, is live now with a new biome, new explorable environments, and more. The sandbox has been added as a new biome to explore, with the devs explaining, "If the heat doesn’t get you, new friends lurking in the sand may not take kindly to intruders in their domain." The Haze area has been updated with new threats, as "even more friends have been driven mad thanks to the poisonous fumes of the weed killer, and if they don’t get you, the fungi that smothers the land explode, killing whatever unfortunate souls that stray into their paths." There are also new areas to explore: the black anthill, the trash heap, and the picnic table.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO