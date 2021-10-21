CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Server transfers are now live in New World

By Ryan Galloway
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew World fans can rejoice today thanks to the recent 1.0.3 patch and the introduction of the highly anticipated server transfer feature that was promised to fans shortly after launch. Right now, each player in New World will have received a transfer token that can be used to move...

