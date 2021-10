An exclusion ratio is the percentage of the amount you receive from an annuity that is excluded from your gross income. In certain tax-advantaged retirement vehicles, like annuities, the gains are only taxed when you receive them. However, the portion of your payout that the IRS taxes depends on how you fund your annuity—either as a qualified or non-qualified income annuity—and how you receive the funds from it. In most cases, the exclusion ratio applies to non-qualified annuities.

INCOME TAX ・ 19 HOURS AGO