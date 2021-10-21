CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitecaps FC rally from two-goal deficit, defeat Timbers 3-2 on Cristián Dájome's penalty kick

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVancouver Whitecaps FC rallied from a two-goal halftime...

Portland Tribune

Wednesday, Oct. 20: Whitecaps 3, Timbers 2

MLS SOCCER: Vancouver scores three times in a 20-minute span of the second half to erase 2-0 deficit and stun Portland.Scoring: Yimmi Chara took a short pass from Cristhian Paredes and calmly placed a low shot inside the left post from 14 yards (1-0 Timbers, 15th minute). Dairon Asprilla found space in the left side of the penalty area at the end of a quick counterattack to blast a close-range shot home off a pass from Yimmi Chara. (2-0 Timbers, 42nd minute). Deiber Caisedo dribbled the ball from the center circle and had the pace to advance all the way...
MLS
Goals and Highlights: Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Sporting Kansas City in MLS 2021

Felipe Hernandez was suspended for the remainder of the current year's season, the midfielder was caught betting on MLS matches and the organization announced his unpaid leave. 9:24 PM3 hours ago. Many absentees. The Whitecaps arrive at this match with many casualties; midfielder Caio Alexandre had a fracture in the...
MLS
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers sunk by stoppage time penalty kick in 2-1 loss to LA Galaxy

The Portland Timbers had an eight-game unbeaten streak come to a disappointing end Saturday at the hands of a team that hadn’t won a game in more than two months. Sacha Kljestan converted a penalty in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to give the LA Galaxy a 2-1 victory over the Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park Saturday in Carson, California.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitecaps#Portland Timbers#Vancouver Whitecaps Fc#The Portland Timbers 3 2
RECAP | Portland Timbers lose 3-2 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC

PORTLAND, Ore. – First half goals from Yimmi Chara and Dairon Asprilla were offset by three second half tallies from the visitors as the Portland Timbers lost 3-2 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC Wednesday night at Providence Park. MATCHCENTER: Stats and Boxscore. Match Moments. 9' - CHANCE (POR) - On a...
MLS
Whitecaps escape two-goal hole, stun Timbers

Cristian Dajome converted an 82nd-minute penalty kick and the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps rallied from a two-goal halft-ime deficit to complete a crucial 3-2 victory over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night. Before Dajome scored his ninth goal of the season, Brian White scored his team-leading 11th to tie the match,...
MLS
Whitecaps rally with 3 second-half goals to beat Timbers 3-2

PORTLAND — Cristian Dajome converted on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps came from behind to beat the Portland Timbers 3-2 on Wednesday night. Down 2-0 at halftime, Vancouver (11-9-10) got second-half goals from Deiber Caicedo and Brian White before Dajome’s penalty. Yimmi Chara put...
MLS
Timbers collapse, giving up a two-goal lead in 3-2 defeat at home to Vancouver

The Portland Timbers blew a two-goal lead in Providence Park in their 3-2 defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday. The Timbers have now lost consecutive matches for the first time since July. A playoff position, that was just a week ago thought to be secure, is now teetering on...
MLS
Match Preview: Vancouver Whitecaps at Portland Timbers

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8th in West, 10-9-10) vs Portland Timbers (4th in West, 14-11-4) Date and Time: October 20th, 10:00 pm EST, 7:00 pm PST. Watching: TSN (in Canada) & MLS Live on ESPN+ (in US) Following a win that surprised many over the weekend, the Whitecaps turn their attention...
MLS
