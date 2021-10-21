Whitecaps FC rally from two-goal deficit, defeat Timbers 3-2 on Cristián Dájome's penalty kick

MLS SOCCER: Vancouver scores three times in a 20-minute span of the second half to erase 2-0 deficit and stun Portland.Scoring: Yimmi Chara took a short pass from Cristhian Paredes and calmly placed a low shot inside the left post from 14 yards (1-0 Timbers, 15th minute). Dairon Asprilla found space in the left side of the penalty area at the end of a quick counterattack to blast a close-range shot home off a pass from Yimmi Chara. (2-0 Timbers, 42nd minute). Deiber Caisedo dribbled the ball from the center circle and had the pace to advance all the way...

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO