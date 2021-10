Though approximately 500,000 donors have already established donor-advised funds (DAFs), many more could and probably should. Here are six benefits to using DAFs. The tax advantages of creating and contributing to DAFs have been well-documented, but the other benefits are often more meaningful to clients. These charitable vehicles have enabled them and their families to better organize their giving, develop a charitable mission, engage their children and provide greater support to causes and charities that they’re passionate about.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO