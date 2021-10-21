CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family, Faith and Positivity Get Deneen Rose Through the Tough Times

By Scott H. Shook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"September 2, I went in. They were only expecting me to be under for four hours. I was under for six hours. It was attached to part of my muscle. She said she had this feeling. She went back in and scraped some of my muscle out. And there was cancer...

Surviving Cancer with Family, Faith and Positivity

Deneen Rose is a strong woman. But breast cancer will test the mettle of even the very toughest. “It was back in April,” Deneen Rose recalls. "I kinda had something going on. But the first thing is, you don’t want to face it. Then something just came inside of me and said, ‘You’ve got to go to the doctor.’ Obviously, they kind of had a feeling, too. I did my mammogram and the next day I went to work. It was 9:08 to be exact. They called me up and said I had breast cancer.”
