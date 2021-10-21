Family, Faith and Positivity Get Deneen Rose Through the Tough Times

A study of 2,000 adults revealed 63% wish they spent more time with their families, but admit life simply gets in the way. A third ranked a traditional dinner as their favorite way to enjoy family time together, followed by dog walking and watching a film. While 78% said food brought the family closer together – although nearly half confessed to not making enough effort to enjoy more quality time. The study also found that for 41% of those polled, work is to blame for lack of family time – while distance and household chores were the main reasons for more than a third. while 19% try to do something special for their family on a daily basis, 60% would still like to make more effort when it comes to showing them how much they care. The study found almost two thirds would consider cooking as a way of expressing love and affection for their family. About 72% have experienced quality family moments over dinner.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO