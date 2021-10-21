CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Pushing Back Against Fear and Moving Forward

By Steve Stefanides
coastalbreezenews.com
 5 days ago

Most of you understand the great love I have for this community, and I certainly appreciate the wonderful support I’ve received from many of you over the 35 years. I’ve enjoyed living here. When I’m out at events, I truly do enjoy you engaging me, talking regarding important events in your...

www.coastalbreezenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopWired

Anti-Masker Gets 2-Pieced In The Face After Angry Tirade At Diner

Even with all the proof and research that shows that wearing a mask can actually help prevent the transmission of the Coronavirus, millions of Americans still refuse to have their “rights taken away” (thanks Trump). Anti-maskers have made it a habit to meltdown whenever asked to wear a mask whenever entering certain establishments, and there are consequences.
BROOKLYN, NY
coastalbreezenews.com

Family, Faith and Positivity Get Deneen Rose Through the Tough Times

"September 2, I went in. They were only expecting me to be under for four hours. I was under for six hours. It was attached to part of my muscle. She said she had this feeling. She went back in and scraped some of my muscle out. And there was cancer on that muscle, and she got that,” she said with a sigh. "So, she saw my margins while I was opened up. And they did all the tissue parts. My margins were cleared. I wanted to hear her say I’m cancer free. And she said, ‘You are cancer free, but you have to go for your PET scan just to give it 100 percent clarity.' So, of course, it took a week to get my PET scan. I went for my PET scan just last Thursday. I’m a survivor. So that’s why I started to come out. So now I can say when people come up to me, 'I’m done. I’m a survivor. I’m cancer free.’"
MARCO ISLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War
Michigan Advance

Susan J. Demas: The soul-crushing fight of parents battling right-wing COVID nihilism

Updated, 7:35 a.m., 10/24/21 If you had told me two years ago that there would be a movement of angry parents, however small, yawping against basic measures to stop their kids from getting sick and dying with the full backing of a major political party, I wouldn’t have believed it. Sure, Americans have a long […] The post Susan J. Demas: The soul-crushing fight of parents battling right-wing COVID nihilism appeared first on Michigan Advance.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Post-Bulletin

A step back could be a move forward

The path to success isn’t straight up. If today feels like a step back, consider that it may well be the safest and quickest path to climb higher. A skilled climber who has scaled many mountains knows that you have to pause and take steps back to avoid treacherous terrains in many climbs.
HELEN KELLER
Mitchellrepublic.com

Dear Friend: A step back could be a move forward

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The path to success isn’t straight up. If today feels like a step back, consider that it may well be the safest and quickest path to climb higher. A skilled climber who has scaled many mountains knows that you have to pause and take steps back to avoid treacherous terrains in many climbs.
HELEN KELLER
INFORUM

Dear Friend: A step back could be a move forward

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The path to success isn’t straight up. If today feels like a step back, consider that it may well be the safest and quickest path to climb higher. A skilled climber who has scaled many mountains knows that you have to pause and take steps back to avoid treacherous terrains in many climbs.
HELEN KELLER

Comments / 0

Community Policy