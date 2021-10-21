It’s Everything Pumpkin in October

Join Olive Crush Farms at the Tasting Room & Provisions, 8 C California Street in Valley Springs, for Craft Night at Olive Crush Farms! They will be making three finger-knit pumpkins on Thursday, October 14 from 6:15 p.m. - 8:45 p.m. This is a beginner class, no experience necessary. Olive Crush Farms will walk you through all the steps while enjoying wine, meatball sliders, sweet treats, and music. Olive Crush Farms are all about being a place you can connect, create, share new experiences, and make memories! This event does take place after hours so the kitchen will be closed. Make sure to come out early if you want to order a larger bite to eat and make a night of it! **Must be 21+ or older to attend. (Colors will be distributed on a first come first pick bases on the night of the class)

VALLEY SPRINGS, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO