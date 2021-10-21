CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Everything Pumpkin in October

By Maria Lamb
coastalbreezenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a slight nip in the early morning air – it is definitely fall and that means it is pumpkin time! Should you cook or carve is the question!. From coffee to pastry counters, pumpkin is the flavor of the month. The grocery produce area has large, dedicated sections for pumpkins...

www.coastalbreezenews.com

italianchoco.com

Chocolate Mayonnaise Dream Cake

Chocolate mayonnaise dream cake is a real chocolate pleasure and the easiest chocolate dessert recipe that you can prepare. With just a few simple ingredients you are getting a delicious treat – this time with an extra summer flavor – its majesty: the vanilla ice cream. Try this recipe:. Servings...
RECIPES
wearegreenbay.com

It’s The Great Pumpkin Hunt in Menasha

(WFRV) – Hit the trails in Menasha and collect a prize for spotting the pumpkins!. Local 5 Live got a preview of this fun, family event that starts today through October 29. Come have a ghoulishly good time! Areas near the park shelter will be sectioned off for three age groups and converted into a pumpkin patch. Kids search for small shiny pumpkins and trade them in for a candy and prizes at the park shelter. Kids should bring a flashlight and are encouraged to dress in costume. Pre-registration is not required for this FREE event.
MENASHA, WI
jamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
New Jersey 101.5

America’s love of pumpkins began with pumpkin beer, not pie

I was watching the news the other night and saw some interesting facts about the jolly old pumpkin, the staple and signature of Halloween, fall and a symbol of harvest. Many people believe that the pumpkin is a vegetable, nope it’s a fruit and it’s not true that the Pilgrims had pumpkin pie at their Thanksgiving table. What they did have, however, is pumpkin beer.
FOOD & DRINKS
ledger.news

Craft Night: Finger Knit Pumpkins — Thursday, October 14

Join Olive Crush Farms at the Tasting Room & Provisions, 8 C California Street in Valley Springs, for Craft Night at Olive Crush Farms! They will be making three finger-knit pumpkins on Thursday, October 14 from 6:15 p.m. - 8:45 p.m. This is a beginner class, no experience necessary. Olive Crush Farms will walk you through all the steps while enjoying wine, meatball sliders, sweet treats, and music. Olive Crush Farms are all about being a place you can connect, create, share new experiences, and make memories! This event does take place after hours so the kitchen will be closed. Make sure to come out early if you want to order a larger bite to eat and make a night of it! **Must be 21+ or older to attend. (Colors will be distributed on a first come first pick bases on the night of the class)
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
Daily Trojan

Trader Joe’s best fall pumpkin snacks

‘Tis the season of Pumpkin Spice Latte drinking and pumpkin pie eating! The pumpkin craze is back and better than ever, and Trader Joe’s is on top of their game once again. Their wide selection of fall goodies is definitely worth checking out. Here are some of the best pumpkin products you can find this fall.
FOOD & DRINKS
Victoria Advocate

It's time to enjoy pumpkin season

It is officially pumpkin season. It may not feel like it because we are all still wearing shorts and T-shirts, but it is officially fall and the holiday season is upon us. The next three months are both my favorite and least favorite times of the year. I love the holidays — I really do — but man do they stress me out. I don’t know about y’all, but finding the perfect gifts for the people I care about takes a lot of energy. I’m not complaining (promise) but I sure am thankful come Dec. 26.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
NAZ Today

Violas Flower Garden Turned Pumpkin Patch for October

Violas Flower Garden has been around for twenty years, and as the month of October continues to roll through the weeks, so does the garden’s annual Pumpkin Patch, giving families the opportunity to come together and enjoy the fall festivities. Both kids and adults can participate in scavenger hunts, pumpkin...
GARDENING
tribuneledgernews.com

'Hello October': fall weather and pumpkins draw crowd for a cause

WEST COBB — Before leaving Nashville, Trisha Browning searched online for fun things to do during her weekend visiting family in Cobb County. She thinks she's found a new family tradition, she said as her daughter Ruth inspected pumpkins nearby: Gambrill's Great Pumpkin Day, hosted by the Still Family Farm and organized by west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill.
COBB COUNTY, GA
A Cup of Jo

Dorie Greenspan’s Everything Cake

This might be blasphemous for a food writer to say out loud but…. …I am a big fan of the whole “One Recipe Fits All” concept when it comes to baking. I have my one fruit crisp recipe that I use year round (swapping in whatever fruit is in season), and my one chocolate “mud cake” recipe that I make for special occasions (layering it for birthday cakes or freezing it for ice cream cakes or baking it a heart shape for Valentine’s Day). I think this is because the variables around baking terrify me (omg have you ever omitted baking powder by accident???), so when I find a good formula, I stick with it.
RECIPES
getitforless.info

NYBG’s Giant Pumpkin Weekend

On October 23rd and 24, 2021, three of the biggest pumpkins in the Northeastern United States will be on display on the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory Plaza through October 31. Giant Pumpkin Weekend is beginning on Giant Pumpkin Weekend at NYBG part of NYBG’s Scarecrows & Pumpkins program that runs through Halloween and features whimsical pumpkin-headed scarecrows throughout the Everett Children’s Adventure Garden, larger-than-life pumpkin and skeleton Puppets on Parade, and pumpkin carving demonstrations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Marietta Daily Journal

Children peruse perfect pumpkins at Dorsey Alston's Great Pumpkin Giveaway

Dorsey Alston, Realtors held its Great Pumpkin Giveaway at its Buckhead office on West Paces Ferry Road. The more than 700 pumpkins, some weighing hundreds of pounds, were from Hammonds Produce in Forest Park. The tradition of carving pumpkins for Halloween goes back hundreds of years. According to an Irish...
FOREST PARK, GA

