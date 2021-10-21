CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House to vote on Bannon contempt as Justice decision looms

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, MICHAEL BALSAMO, ERIC TUCKER - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is voting Thursday on whether to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime...

The Independent

Capitol riot commission chair says ‘no question’ Trump allies planned 6 January attack beforehand

The chairman of the House select panel investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol said on Sunday that Steve Bannon’s testimony is crucial to understanding the premeditated nature of the attack.Speaking with Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation, Rep Bennie Thompson reacted to unearthed footage of Mr Bannon predicting chaos and “all hell” breaking loose at the event on a podcast just a day before 6 January.Ms Brennan then asked the chairman: “How premeditated was this attack?”“Well, there's no question,” said the committee’s leading Democrat, who added: “[T]he worst kept secret in America is that [former President]...
U.S. POLITICS
Mother Jones

Steve Bannon Doesn’t Want to Testify. We Already Know What He Did.

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The House of Representatives voted 229-202 on Thursday to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, raising the question of whether the Justice Department will prosecute Bannon over his action or leave Congress to spend what might be years in court trying to enforce its subpoena. But this legal fight need not obscure the reality that we already know much of what Bannon did—just as we know much of what Donald Trump did.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Gaetz Dismisses House Jan. 6 Committee Investigating Capitol Riot and Steve Bannon as ‘a Uniquely Washington Obsession’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) dismissed on Wednesday the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and former Trump White House senior official Steve Bannon as “a uniquely Washington obsession.”. On Tuesday, the committee voted to refer criminal contempt charges against Bannon. The full...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, who pushed baseless election fraud claims, expected to testify before January 6 committee

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection is planning for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to testify -- teeing him up to be the first Trump administration official to comply with a subpoena for an interview with the panel, Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who serves on the committee, confirmed to CNN.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Trumann Democrat

Biden 'positive' on budget deal; Manchin OK with wealth tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package. Biden said Monday he felt “very positive” about reaching agreement on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Bannon’s contempt of Congress is lawless and ludicrous

Pursuing criminal contempt charges against Stephen K. Bannon is a terrible way for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection to obtain the Trump aide’s testimony. It is also pretty much the only available option — and one that Attorney General Merrick Garland should quickly pursue. Bannon’s nose-thumbing at...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Mitch McConnell slams Democrats' proposal to tax billionaires, calling it a 'hair-brained scheme' to penalize people who 'invested wisely'

Democrats have an plan to finance their scaled-down social-spending bill with a tax on billionaires' assets. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday was quick to oppose that idea. "This hair-brained scheme would have the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) penalizing people who invested wisely and compensating people who have invested...
CONGRESS & COURTS

