House to vote on Bannon contempt as Justice decision looms

The chairman of the House select panel investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol said on Sunday that Steve Bannon’s testimony is crucial to understanding the premeditated nature of the attack.Speaking with Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation, Rep Bennie Thompson reacted to unearthed footage of Mr Bannon predicting chaos and “all hell” breaking loose at the event on a podcast just a day before 6 January.Ms Brennan then asked the chairman: “How premeditated was this attack?”“Well, there's no question,” said the committee’s leading Democrat, who added: “[T]he worst kept secret in America is that [former President]...
Comments / 0