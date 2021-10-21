CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Last Night in Soho Downtown (Downtempo) Performed By Anya Taylor-Joy

flickdirect.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article​​​​​Pre-Order the Compilation Soundtrack Here: https://backlotmusic.ffm.to/lastnightinsohoost. ​​​​​​​Pre-Order the Score Soundtrack Here: https://backlotmusic.ffm.to/lastnight. ABOUT LAST NIGHT...

flickdirect.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

EYNTK About 'Last Night In Soho,' Anya Taylor-Joy’s Latest Film

If you’re anything like us, you’re already pretty sold on anything Anya Taylor-Joy related (still fangirling over The Queen’s Gambit? Yeah, us too). So you’ll be thrilled to hear that Taylor-Joy is the star of upcoming psychological horror flick, Last Night In Soho, which is already generating hype. Here’s everything...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Anya Taylor-Joy Transforms Into a Golden Goddess at the ‘Last Night in Soho’ Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy was as ethereal as ever for the premiere of “Last Night in Soho” on Monday. Taking place in Los Angeles, the leading lady walked the red carpet in golden glam attire. Her look centered around a plunging metallic gown courtesy of Christian Dior Couture’s fall ’21 collection, complete with a pleated silhouette and chevron skirt. The ensemble also included an emerald-embellished Tiffany & Co. necklace and a set of coordinating golden sandals hidden underneath her gown. Also in attendance at last night’s premiere was supermodel Adriana Lima, who arrived in a yellow and gold-plated minidress. Her look also included stiletto...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘Last Night In Soho’ Music Video: Anya Taylor-Joy Sings A Cover Of ‘Downtown’ For Edgar Wright’s Thriller

It’s never healthy to be a jealous person. (I think “Ted Lasso” recently taught me that. Good show, by the way, people should actually watch it!) But there’s something unfair about an actress like Anya Taylor-Joy being really damn good at her on-screen craft, but then she’s also apparently a lovely singer. It makes normal folks like myself feel like complete underachievers. But I digress.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
wmagazine.com

Hear Anya Taylor-Joy Sing A Cover Of The 1965 Hit “Downtown”

What can’t Anya Taylor-Joy do? As a lauded actress, she learned how to play pro chess for her role in The Queen’s Gambit, and with her incredible range, she can effortlessly channel a terrifying Puritan teen witch and a 2000s-era cool raver. Taylor-Joy is also a bonafide fashion icon who, along with Zendaya, will be honored with that official title next month at the CFDA Awards. Now, in her quest to take over the world, she’s showing off another of her many talents. As it turns out, Taylor-Joy has a beautiful singing voice! Who knew.
BEAUTY & FASHION
imdb.com

Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘Furiosa’ Prep: ‘Become Strong Enough’ Mentally to Carry the Entire Movie

Anya Taylor-Joy is in prep on George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa” ahead of filming next year, and she’s already loving getting the chance to work with the Oscar-nominated director. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly to promote Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho,” Taylor-Joy called Miller “incredibly generous and so passionate.” Taylor-Joy is taking over the role of Furiosa from Charlize Theron, who earned rave reviews for her performance in “Fury Road.”
MOVIES
FASHION Magazine |

Anya Taylor-Joy Is Fashion’s Favourite Muse

The "Last Night in Soho" star is Dior's newest global ambassador. Ever since Anya Taylor-Joy made her big-screen debut in Robert Eggers’ 2015 horror The Witch, the 25-year-old actor has been one to watch. Taylor-Joy has transfixed audiences time and time again — whether she’s depicting a meddling matchmaker in Autumn de Wilde’s period film Emma or playing “the most hated character” in British crime series Peaky Blinders, her striking screen presence remains unmatched. Most recently, she was awarded for her role in Netflix’s record-breaking series The Queen’s Gambit, where her portrayal of troubled chess prodigy Beth Harmon landed her a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award and a SAG Award. Off-screen, Taylor-Joy is known to turn heads on every red carpet she graces. Ahead of the release of her latest film, Edgar Wright’s thriller Last Night in Soho, on October 29, Taylor-Joy was named Dior’s newest global brand ambassador — further elevating her status in the fashion world. We’d be lying if we said we were surprised.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
rockcellarmagazine.com

Watch ‘Last Night in Soho’ and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Star Anya Taylor-Joy Sing Petula Clark’s “Downtown” in Haunting New Clip

Netflix scored a major hit in 2020 with the series The Queen’s Gambit, starring actor Anya-Taylor Joy as chess phenomenon Beth Harmon — a breakout role that earned her the Best Actress Golden Globe Award. On Oct. 29, she will return to the screen in Last Night in Soho, an intriguing new suspense/thriller/mystery from director/filmmaker Edgar Wright, which finds her portraying “Sandie,” a fictional 1960s-styled lounge singer.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtempo#Last Night In Soho
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Last Night in Soho (2021)

Last Night in Soho, 2021. Directed by Edgar Wright. Starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Synnøve Karlsen, Rita Tushingham, Lisa McGrillis, Michael Jibson, Andrew Bicknell, and Michael Ajao. SYNOPSIS:. An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling...
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Last Night in Soho’ makes the case for Anna Taylor-Joy as a major star

“Last Night in Soho” is a truly original movie that takes command of the audience from its first moments, then confidently leads that audience up and down unexpected corridors. It’s never easy to guess where it’s going, because it pings back and forth between genres — not arbitrarily, but in...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
enstarz.com

GRATITUDE! In The Drama-Filled Life Of A Hollywood Actress Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals What She is Most Grateful For

25-year-old Anya Taylor-Joy has become one of the most sought after young women to work with in Hollywood in recent months. And it's no surprise why. After her limited series The Queen's Gambit became one of the most watched shows on Netflix during the pandemic her star has risen and then some, garnering her a Screen Actor's Guild award amongst her several other accolades. Most recently, she starred opposite newcomer Thomasin McKenzie in director Edgar Wright's psychological horror Last Night In Soho due out on October 29th..
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Last Night in Soho review: Anya Taylor-Joy is magnificent in Edgar Wright’s uneven psychological thriller

Dir: Edgar Wright. Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp1960s Soho is brought to life brilliantly in Edgar Wright’s new psychological thriller. Wright whisks his audience back into the heart of Swinging London, a period when James Bond movie Thunderball has just been released, singers like Cilla Black and Petula Clark are in the charts, and Carnaby Street is bustling with energy. Would-be singer Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) has just arrived in town. She is blonde, beautiful and with the voice and talent to match her ambitions. Jack (Matt Smith) is the handsome but roguish talent manager she...
MOVIES
KMOV

Anya Taylor-Joy: Badass Questionnaire

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy ("Last Night in Soho") takes the InStyle Badass Questionnaire where she spills on what it was like to win a Golden Globe for her work in Netflix’s "The Queen’s Gambit." Anya also shares her love for scrunchies, horror, 1960s fashion, and cats (and how they tend to love her back)! Plus you’ll never guess what her first acting gig in Hollywood was—HINT: it involves a famous dubstep DJ.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy