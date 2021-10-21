CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spectacular Sparky - Launch Trailer

 5 days ago

Join Sparky, an intergalactic bounty hunter, in this platformer...

thenerdstash.com

Monster Crown Officially Releases Today with New Launch Trailer

SOEDESCO and Studio Aurum have finally launched Monster Crown into a full release after a year of Early Access development. The dark Monster taming title is now available on Nintendo Switch, with other platform versions currently in the works. Save the Land from Evil in Monster Crown. Monster Crown takes...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy launch trailer showcases combat, costumes, and quips

Several years ago, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy might not have been the obvious choice to star in a video game, but that was before the hyper-successful MCU made the team featuring a talking raccoon and a walking tree as a household name. Last week we got to see the full tracklist for the game’s soundtrack, which promises to be a feast for fans of the 80s, and today we get to see the official launch trailer a full two weeks before the game comes out.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Square Enix taps Mötley Crüe for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ launch trailer

Publisher Square Enix has revealed the launch trailer for it’s upcoming sci-fi superhero adventure Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, with classic rock group Mötley Crüe providing the soundtrack. Set to the band’s “Kickstart My Heart”, the trailer also provides some fresh in-game footage for the action-RPG. It shows a mixture...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Sunshine Manor Launches This Month, New Trailer Revealed

Halloween is weeks away and more gamers are looking for some new horror titles to play. Fossil Games has one just in time for Halloween called Sunshine Manor. A retro 8-bit adventure that's anything but sunshine. Players will take control of Ada McReady who must escape the Sunshine Manor after...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Guardians of the Galaxy the official launch trailer is already here

While there’s still a long way to go before release, Square Enix has already closed the official launch trailer Guardians of the Universe released. This gives a taste of the antics and antics that await the interplanetary team in their galactic adventure. The fate of the galaxy rests in the hands of a diverse group of outsiders. What’s going wrong there?
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Gang Beasts Switch launch trailer

Boneloaf has published a launch trailer (which also promotes the upcoming physical edition) for Gang Beasts, its multiplayer party game for Switch. The title landed on the system earlier today. Here’s an overview of the game:. Gang Beasts is a silly multiplayer party game with surly gelatinous characters, brutal slapstick...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Shares Riveting Launch Trailer

Sega has shared the launch trailer for the soon-to-be-released Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, granting prospective players snippets of the thrilling, action-packed combat and engaging narrative awaiting them. The game is now available to play for owners of the Digital Deluxe edition. If you missed it, check...
COMICS
ComicBook

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality Launches With New Trailer

A new interactive adventure awaits Doctor Who fans. Maze Theory, partnering with BBC Studios, on Thursday launched Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Steam. It will soon also come to Nintendo Switch. Players get to wield The Doctor's iconic sonic screwdriver to work together with the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Tenth Doctor (David Tennant). As a team, the Doctors and the player will work across time while taking on classic Doctor Who villains, including the Daleks, the Cybermen, and the Weeping Angels. You can watch the launch trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Check out the action-packed Guardians of the Galaxy launch trailer

The launch trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy has been released a bit early, and you can watch the chaotic action unfold below. In the video, you get a glimpse of what awaits you in the Eidos Montreal-developed title. Along with plenty of action, the video features a couple of wisecracks along with a look at some of the characters the Guardians will encounter in their travels. Some of these are fan-favorites from the Marvel universe, and some are completely original characters.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Dungeon Encounters Launch Trailer Shows Its Streamlined Exploring

Dungeon Encounters, Square Enix’s latest dungeon-crawling RPG with turn-based battles, is now available. To help people better understand how the original IP works, there’s another look at it. The Dungeon Encounters launch trailer shows what it is like to explore, use skills, and fight foes. There are also examples of its character art and soundtrack throughout the video.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

UNO: The Call Of Yara - Official Launch Trailer

The Call of Yara, the latest DLC for the Uno video game, is available now. In The Call of Yara, players can experience the UNO game in an immersive environment with a vibrant Yara-inspired board and menu, exclusive themed-cards, and immersive audio soundtrack. After drawing seven cards and 300 Pesos at the beginning of each game, players collect 100 Pesos at the beginning of every turn they can spend to hire the services of Libertad legends. Each character affects the gameplay differently, so players must spend their Pesos strategically to unlock different services. Additionally, a new card is introduced in The Call of Yara called the UNO: The Guerrilla Recorder card. When this risky card is played, each player's wallet is randomly affected - they may gain hundreds of Pesos to hire the services of Guerrilla legends or lose them all. The Call of Yara is now available to purchase individually on PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Stadia. The Call of Yara will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S through backward compatibility.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Nira launch trailer

Publisher Graffiti Games and developer Baseline Games have uploaded a launch trailer for Nira. The game, a sandbox survival adventure with procedurally generated islands, is appearing on Switch as of today. For more on Nira, check out the following overview:. The Ultimate Survival Adventure Awaits. Welcome to a world filled...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lumione - Launch Trailer

Watch the launch trailer for Lumione for a look at the challenges that await in this platformer game, set in an adventurous deep-sea universe. With the seabed consumed in darkness, Glimmer dreams of restoring the former beauty of his hometown and sets off to do just that. You will play the role of Glimmer, a deep-sea fairy who is summoned by the Light, as you leave the abyss to break the dark spell cast over the seabed and search for answers both in the world and in yourself. Lumione is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo: The Master Chief Collection - Season 8 Launch Trailer

Season 8 is available now as a free update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection, featuring 100 tiers of new seasonal unlocks and content including brand new mythic armor sets, back accessories, vehicle skins, techsuits, and more. Season 8 also brings Custom Game Browser support for Halo: CE and Halo 3, a new Halo 3 map: Icebox, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy gets a launch trailer

Crytek has shared a new trailer for Crysis Remastered Trilogy to celebrate the collection’s release on console and PC. Starting today, players can pick up the collection which includes the remastered single-player campaigns from Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3. All three games have been optimized and enhanced to run at between 1080p and 4K at 60 FPS on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy launch trailer

Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy, a vertical shoot ’em up from Eastasiasoft and One-Hand-Free-Studios, has received a new launch trailer. Here’s some additional information about the game:. When an evil aging spell infects the garments of 8 beautifully medieval maidens, it falls to the legendary Uma Ninja to protect them....
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Red Solstice 2: Survivors - Hellfire Class Launch Trailer

The latest update for Red Solstice 2: Survivors brings the Hellfire Class to the game. Check out the trailer to learn more, including a look at the combat abilities and more, and prepare to tower over your enemies as the new Hellfire Class. Plan your strategy and infiltrate a real-time battlefield with Red Solstice 2: Survivors, available now on PC via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Sundew - Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for The Sundew, a point-and-click adventure game that is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC. Welcome to Shibukawa. You are Anna Isobe, a cyborg trying to find your way in a world that's left you behind. Once a shining hope for the future, cyborgs have become taboo, replaced by drones and automata that make even your heightened abilities obsolete. Stuck in a thankless job surrounded by indifferent eyes you still have a duty to protect and serve, and that's just what you're going to do. The Sundew is a dark adventure game set in the aftermath of a devastating future war, where the world as we know it was twisted by flames into a terrifying new dystopia. What begins as a normal day quickly becomes something else, and soon Anna Isobe will hold the fate of the world in her hands.
VIDEO GAMES

