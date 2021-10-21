Spectacular Sparky - Launch Trailer

The Call of Yara, the latest DLC for the Uno video game, is available now. In The Call of Yara, players can experience the UNO game in an immersive environment with a vibrant Yara-inspired board and menu, exclusive themed-cards, and immersive audio soundtrack. After drawing seven cards and 300 Pesos at the beginning of each game, players collect 100 Pesos at the beginning of every turn they can spend to hire the services of Libertad legends. Each character affects the gameplay differently, so players must spend their Pesos strategically to unlock different services. Additionally, a new card is introduced in The Call of Yara called the UNO: The Guerrilla Recorder card. When this risky card is played, each player's wallet is randomly affected - they may gain hundreds of Pesos to hire the services of Guerrilla legends or lose them all. The Call of Yara is now available to purchase individually on PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Stadia. The Call of Yara will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S through backward compatibility.

