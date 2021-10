The following public comment was made at the Town Council meeting of October 18, 2021. As a decadal process, the need for redistricting was not exactly a surprise. Why the Town Council and Town Manager did not constitute a committee and provide it (and the public) with all the necessary historical data and guidelines well before this summer is incomprehensible and maddening. It also recalls their failure to anticipate and deliver on the campaign promise of ranked choice voting in time for the upcoming local election. There was a great deal of background knowledge that should have been digested and clarifications sought so that when the new census numbers were made available, the Districting Advisory Board could have been better positioned to complete this important work.

