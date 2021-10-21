CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Dismantling Structural Racism in Mental Health: Challenges & Opportunities | Ruth Shim, MD, MPH

wisc.edu
 5 days ago

Wisconsin Psychiatric Institute and Clinics (WisPIC) Structural racism is the main driver of mental health inequities...

today.wisc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
kcbx.org

The Reluctant Therapist: Factoring in new mental health challenges to our already existing ones in the age of Covid

As we continue to make our way back into the societal fold following an intense year-and-a-half of staying at home, avoiding people and trying to be safe, we're at a crossroads: How do we juggle our heightened awareness of mental health challenges as a result of the pandemic's impact on top of the problems we all grapple with? Join host Elizabeth Barrett along with guest Kyle Berlin, for this week's Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist.
MENTAL HEALTH
Times-Leader

Talk about mental health

It’s extremely hard to talk about mental health. There’s an unfair stigma. An estimated 26% of Americans 18 and older suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder. The conversation around mental health and suicide needs to change. One caring conversation really can make all the difference. Recognize the risk factors that...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Mental Health Support Assistant

A specialist SEMH School in Croydon are looking to appoint an SEMH Teaching Assistant to start working immediately in their fully inclusive school environment!. Full-time position, Monday – Friday, 8.30am – 4pm. Minimum of a 2:1 degree within Psychology or closely related degree subject. Relevant experience supporting students with Social,...
JOBS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
50plusmarketplacenews.com

Connect to Mental Health Resources

COVID-19 has added stress and anxiety to all our lives. Connect with mental health resources that can help you and those you care about weather the storm. If you are distressed due to current events in your life, you can seek local help by contacting one of these mental health agencies.
MENTAL HEALTH
ibmadison.com

Prioritizing workplace mental health

Mental health doesn’t take a day off, so while last week was officially recognized as Mental Health Awareness Week, conversations about mental health in the workplace are always pertinent. According to a survey from Gallagher, an insurance and risk management consulting firm, in comparison to when the COVID-19 pandemic started,...
MENTAL HEALTH
duqsm.com

Navigating mental health in media

This column contains sensitive topics such as mental health and suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling with negative thoughts or suicidal feelings, resources are available to help. Please reference the back page for resources and support groups. Over the summer, popular rapper Kid Cudi posted to his...
MENTAL HEALTH
Southern Digest

Spreading the Wealth on Mental Health

Mental health matters. It should be placed on a pedestal along with other responsibilities that you have in your life. Your mind runs similarly to your body, and you cannot go far if you’re tired. That’s why Southern University has the University Counseling Center as an option. The Center is...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structural Racism#Health Inequities
KLST/KSAN

Mental Health and Season Change

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – Sunday was World Mental Health Awareness Day. It serves as a reminder that at a time of year when ‘seasonal affective disorder’ impacts many. Every person is within two degrees of mental illness – meaning if you or your immediately family don’t suffer with mental illness….a friend of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Minnesota Daily

Michaelson: Midterms & Mental Health.

The first half of this semester has flown by, and we are already nearing the second most dreaded time of the year: midterm season. Midterms are never easy for anyone, and with the first round of in-person midterms since before the pandemic quickly approaching, who knows what we are in for. I don’t know about anyone else, but I am not prepared whatsoever, and on top of nervously watching deadlines get closer and closer, I have contracted the dreadful cold going around campus. So, not only do I have countless papers to write and exams to study for, but I also have had the energy completely sucked out of me due to this illness. This combination has definitely taken a toll on my mental health, and I am sure that I am not alone in feeling this way.
MENTAL HEALTH
Iowa State Daily

October mental health check-in

For Alexias Townsend, a junior in food science, this time of the year can become overwhelming. Townsend feels stressed by the combination of midterms, homework and preparing for career fairs, among other things. For students like Townsend, though, she can sense that she's not alone in this feeling. "I do...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Dr. LaKeisha Gantt Discusses Hardships of Living with Mental Health Challenges

October is National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month. A time dedicated to depression. awareness and the growing need for accessible and affordable mental health screenings. Psychologist and Assitant Professor at Piedmont College LaKeisha Gantt joins WUGA's Alexia Ridley to talk about recognizing, diagnosing, treating, and living with mental health...
ATHENS, GA
himss.org

Mental Health and Digital Therapeutics

Mental health continues to be one of the major areas of healthcare where we see increasing and more innovative efforts to approach it in better ways and to deliver a more personalised and consistent experience to users who engage in the services. The pandemic has not diminished this drive—in fact...
MENTAL HEALTH
wisc.edu

Healthy Academics Toolkit provides resources for supporting student mental health and well-being

The Healthy Academics Initiative was developed by University Health Services (UHS) Prevention and Campus Health Initiatives in partnership with colleagues across campus. The initiative aims to equip faculty, instructional staff, TAs, and advisors with the knowledge, skills, and resources to create academic environments where students can thrive. Recently, the Healthy Academics Initiative was selected as a finalist for the 2021 POD Innovation Award, which recognizes creative ideas for educational development.
MADISON, WI
Alejandro Betancourt

Mental Health: The Forgotten Subject

Mental health is a topic that is not often discussed openly in our society. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, mental illnesses affect 1 in 5 people in the United States (according to the National Institute of Mental Health), which means it's essential to talk about this with our loved ones and communities. Mental health should be discussed more openly, but unfortunately, society has created an environment where mental illness is seen as a weakness or inability to cope with life.
The Guardian

Support Worker – Mental Health

Are you a warm, passionate and empathetic individual? If so, we are looking for Support Workers to join our Mental Health supported living service. This position involves providing individualised person centred care and support to adults with mental health needs living in supported housing. You will be responsible for promoting emotional wellbeing and independence, encouraging the people we support to enjoy a fulfilling and valued life.
MENTAL HEALTH
wuwm.com

Youth prisons are still open but mental health challenges continue

Wisconsin still doesn’t know when it will close its two youth prisons. In 2018, then-Governor Scott Walker signed a law to shut the ‘schools’ at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, but they’re still open. And while conditions have been improving, the kids being held there still face tremendous mental health challenges.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy