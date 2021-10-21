Dismantling Structural Racism in Mental Health: Challenges & Opportunities | Ruth Shim, MD, MPH

The first half of this semester has flown by, and we are already nearing the second most dreaded time of the year: midterm season. Midterms are never easy for anyone, and with the first round of in-person midterms since before the pandemic quickly approaching, who knows what we are in for. I don’t know about anyone else, but I am not prepared whatsoever, and on top of nervously watching deadlines get closer and closer, I have contracted the dreadful cold going around campus. So, not only do I have countless papers to write and exams to study for, but I also have had the energy completely sucked out of me due to this illness. This combination has definitely taken a toll on my mental health, and I am sure that I am not alone in feeling this way.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO