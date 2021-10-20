CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Less cognitive decline in older adults who get average amount of sleep, study says

By Independent TV
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShort and long sleepers suffer greater cognitive decline than those who get an average amount of sleep even when the effects of Alzheimer’s disease are taken into...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

If This is Your Personality, You're More Likely to Get Alzheimer's, New Study Finds

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, and that number is expected to triple by 2050 as a growing population ages. Unfortunately, there is no cure, and the causes of Alzheimer's disease are not fully understood. But an intriguing new study may have shed some light on potential risk factors for the disease. It linked two personality traits to a higher risk of Alzheimer's. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Sleep ‘sweet spot’ may mean less cognitive decline

Like so many other good things in life, sleep is best in moderation, new research suggests. A multiyear study of older adults found that both short and long sleepers experienced greater cognitive decline than people who slept a moderate amount, even when researchers took into account the effects of early Alzheimer’s disease.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cognitive Decline#Brain Activity#Cognitive Functions#Disease
earth.com

Moderate sleep reduces the risk of cognitive decline

According to a new study led by the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, like many other things in life, sleep is best in moderation. Through a longitudinal study of older adults, scientists have discovered that both short and long sleepers experience greater cognitive decline than people who sleep moderately.
MENTAL HEALTH
WNYT

Study: Moderate amount of sleep is best

Like so many other good things in life, sleep is best in moderation. A new study from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis found that both short and long sleepers experienced greater cognitive decline than people who slept a moderate amount. Researchers studied 100 participants around the...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
scitechdaily.com

Hit the Sleep “Sweet Spot” To Keep Brain Sharp: Too Little and Too Much Sleep Linked to Cognitive Decline

Like so many other good things in life, sleep is best in moderation. A multiyear study of older adults found that both short and long sleepers experienced greater cognitive decline than people who slept a moderate amount, even when the effects of early Alzheimer’s disease were taken into account. The study was led by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
HEALTH
WTVW

Can we ward off cognitive decline without medications?

There are three key-ways to improve memory and thinking that don’t involve medication according to Dr. Hampstead, a neuropsychologist at Michigan Medicine. These are: exercise, brain training, and a new technique called neuromodulation. Research shows that people who are more physically active have better cognitive functioning across their lifespan. But...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Avoid intensification of diabetes meds at discharge in older adults

(HealthDay)—For older adults with diabetes hospitalized for common medical conditions, discharge with intensified diabetes medications increases short-term risk for severe hypoglycemia but does not reduce severe hyperglycemia events or hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels within one year, according to a study published online Oct. 21 in JAMA Network Open. Timothy S....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

New Study Clarifies Cognitive Function in Adults With SMA vs Healthy Adults

A recent study compared intelligence quotient test scores between adult patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and healthy adults. Physical disability is ubiquitous among patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a neurodegenerative disease that affects motor neurons and leads to progressively weaker muscles. Although intelligence quotient (IQ) has been studied in children, evidence is lacking when it comes to adult patients. A recent study published in Brain Sciences aimed to provide a better understanding of the cognitive function of adults with the condition.
HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Food to Eat for Dementia, Says Science

Dementia can be a scary topic for some people to discuss as they get older, especially if they don't know much about what it is or what causes it. Dementia is not a specific disease, but is instead a general term for impaired memory and brain function that sometimes occurs as people age. Although many people use Alzheimer's and dementia interchangeably, Alzheimer's is actually a leading cause of dementia.
SCIENCE
Best Life

More than 50 Percent of People Who Get COVID Have This in Common, Study Says

As the coronavirus has spread from person to person over the last year and a half, we have quickly realized that no two infections look the same. While some people are testing positive for the virus without ever experiencing a single symptom, more than 716,000 people in the U.S. have died as a result of their COVID infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The virus has even bypassed vaccine protection in some individuals, further reminding us that there is still so much we can't predict about what we might personally experience from a COVID case. On the other hand, new research has found that there is at least one commonality among a majority of people who get infected with COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy