FULLERTON, Calif. - Cal State Fullerton senior Trinity Ruelas was named Big West Conference Women's Cross-Country Athlete of the Week. The conference announced the honorees on Tuesday October 19th. This is the second weekly honor of the season for Ruelas and third in her career, as she previously won the honor once in the 2019 season and earlier this season on September 7th, 2021.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO