Tesla has gained experience in building cars while it was building the first ones and there are many people who seem to think that the very first vehicles it sold are not built to a very high standard. And while we do know about the very common Tesla quality issues, most don’t affect the vehicle’s functionality and this 2013 Model S from the Nertherlands is proof that early Teslas are not a nightmare in their old age.

